Honda has expanded its BigWing network to two of the biggest cities in India – Mumbai and Bangalore

With the successful launch of new CB350, Honda Motorcycles India next plan is to expand their BigWing dealership network across the country. And today, they have taken a small step in that direction, by opening two BigWing Topline outlets, one each in Bombay and Bangalore.

The new BigWing Topline Mumbai outlet is located at – 02 Ground Floor OLA House, 470, Cardinal Gracious Road, Chakala, Vile Nr. Bisleri Factory, Andheri East. While the outlet in Bangalore is located at Lavelle Road, 40 Vittal Mallya Main Road.

BigWing Dealers

BigWing is not a new name. The Japanese two-wheeler brand retails its premium motorcycles through BigWing and BigWing Topline networks. Honda has now decided to retail all its premium mid-size motorcycles (up to 500cc) through the BigWing chain whereas the BigWing Topline network will retail its entire premium motorcycle range. The BigWing range of motorcycles consists of Africa Twin Adventure Sports, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and H’NEss CB350.

With the CB350 now launched, Honda has a volume seller premium machine on offer in India. And thus, their urgent need to expand BigWing dealership network. Along with opening new dealership, Honda has also announced offers of up to Rs 43,000 on the CB350.

Offer on H’Ness CB350

Speaking of H’Ness CB350, the bike has received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings and hence the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 43,000 on the retro classic motorcycle. Honda 2Wheelers India has partnered with ICICI Bank for deals on retail finance. Honda says the current interest rate of 5.6 percent offered on this scheme is nearly half of the current market rates thus saving up to Rs 43,000.

Alternatively, customers also get the option of choosing an affordable EMI option of Rs 4,999 per month. Apart from this, buyers can also avail finance of up to 100 percent of the vehicle’s on-road price for a limited period though.

CB350 Powertrain

Honda CB350 was launched earlier this month and is offered in two variants namely- DLX and DLX Pro. The base variant has been priced at Rs 1.85 lakh while the top-spec trim is offered at Rs 1.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

It is powered by a 350cc, 4-stroke, OHC, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor which cranks out 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. This paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of features it gets an all-LED lighting setup, digital-analogue instrument panel, dual-channel ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator, HSVCS (smartphone connectivity) and battery voltage meter. It also receives a first-in-segment Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that helps maintain rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference in speeds between front and rear wheel.

Anchoring duties are carried out by 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm at rear. It will directly compete with Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the upcoming Meteor 350.