Honda CB350, RS New Colours Launch – Blue And Grey

Honda offers same engine and cycle parts on both CB350 H’Ness and CB350RS, however, styling and riding ergonomics are slightly different

Launch of the Honda CB350 range- H’Ness followed by RS, opened doors of the modern classic segment of motorcycles for the Japanese brand in India. The space which is largely dominated by Royal Enfield soon saw a worthy rival to bikes such as Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

The CB350 range has been raking decent monthly volume on a regular basis despite its limited availability. It should be noted that both H’Ness and RS are retailed through Honda’s premium chain of dealerships called BigWing not available in every corner of the country. Meanwhile, Honda has recently made some updates to the CB350 lineup.

Honda CB350 – New Colour Options

Honda has launched one new colour option on H’Ness and RS each. Although these new paint schemes haven’t been listed on Honda’s official BigWing website for India, they have appeared on units dispatched to dealerships. For instance, H’Ness is now available in a new Matte Grey paint scheme as per the latest spy images.

This new colour option joins pre-existing single-tone shades like pearl night-black metallic, precious red metallic and matte marshal green metallic. Other than these, H’Ness is also offered in dual-tone paint options like Matte Steel Black Metallic With Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Blue Metallic with Virtuous White and Night Star Black with Silver Metallic.

Coming to CB350RS, the bike will be offered in a new monotone blue shade. It joins the pre-existing colour palette comprising colour options including Black with Pearl Sports Yellow and Radiant Red Metallic colour options. Apart from additional colour schemes, no other changes from either of the motorcycles have been reported.

CB3050 Engine Specs

Both H’Ness and RS share the same mechanicals and underpinnings. They are powered by the same 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that kicks out 20.8 bhp at 5500rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3000 rpm. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes feature telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at rear.

Recently, Honda announced that the CB350 range will now be available for sale in select Canteen Store Department (CSD) stores under the Ministry of Defence. The bikes will be priced Rs 26,000 less than their corresponding regular prices in the market. CSD beneficiaries will be able to purchase these Honda motorcycles by registering themselves on the official CSD website.

Honda Scramblers

In other developments, it was recently reported that Honda will be developing two new entry-level scrambler motorcycles based on Rebel 250 and Rebel 500. It is yet to be confirmed if these bikes will be launching in India. If launched, these bikes will be positioned on either end of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

