New Honda CB350RS vs Honda CB350 – Top Differences Explained

Expanding the CB range, Honda has added the sportier CB350RS in the Indian market

At a time when rival Royal Enfield has a lot more options for customers in 350cc segment, it’s an onerous task for CB350 to take on the giant on its own. Things could improve in the future, as CB350 gets company in the form of CB350RS.

Built on Road Sailing (RS) concept, CB350RS is essentially a sportier version of CB350 classic roadster. To understand each motorcycle’s capabilities, here’s a quick look at the key differences between Honda CB350 vs. CB350RS.

CB350 vs. CB350RS – Design

Based on the same platform, CB350RS does look similar to CB350. However, RS is a lot more stylish, as is evident in the headlamp ring, snazzy eye-shaped LED winkers, blacked-out components, sleek tuck and roll saddle, and underseat LED tail lamp. Other key changes in RS include fork boots on front suspension and sleek grab rail, which enhance the motorcycle’s sporty profile. Another differentiating factor for RS is its skid plate and wider tyres with block pattern.

Talking about colour options, CB350 is offered in three single tone and three dual-tone colour options. CB350 DLX variant is available in Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Night Star Black colour options. The DLX Pro variant is offered in dual-tone options of Matte Steel Black Metallic With Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic With Virtuous White and Pearl Night Star Black With Spear Silver Metallic.

In comparison, RS variant currently has only one single tone (Radiant Red Metallic) and one dual-tone (Black with Pearl Sports Yellow) colour option. It is possible that Honda may introduce new colours for RS variant at a later date based on market feedback.

CB350 vs. CB350RS – Features and powertrain

Both motorcycles share a range of features such as segment-first assist and slipper clutch, advanced digital analogue meter, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The instrument panel displays battery voltage, gear position, real time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty. Features like front and rear disc brakes, ABS, half-duplex cradle frame, suspension and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor are also the same.

However, RS variant misses out on Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC), which is available with CB350 DLX Pro. HSVC enables pairing with user’s smartphone via Bluetooth. It can be used for accessing features like telephony, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda also sells a special headset as an accessory that can be used with DLX Pro for managing smartphone via voice commands.

Both motorcycles use the same 350cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 21 bhp power and 30 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

CB350 vs. CB350RS – Pricing

At Rs 1.96 lakh, CB350RS is a bit costlier. CB350 DLX and DLX Pro are priced at Rs 1,86,500 and Rs 1,92,500, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).