Honda CB350RS Scrambler Rendered In 4 New Colours – Black, Red, Yellow, Blue

Honda BigWing might expand this range of India-made classic motorcycles with different engine configurations in future

Honda teased the upcoming iteration of Honda H’Ness CB350. This version of CB350 will likely be called CB350RS. It is likely to be a scrambler derivative based on CB350 classic roadster. This bike is slated to be launched on February 16 and ahead of its launch, a digital rendering of the same has been created by Pratyush Rout.

This digitally rendered image of CB350RS as a scrambler gives an idea of what this upcoming bike could look like. It has been imagined in four production-spec colours of Black, Red, Yellow and Blue. A bit of the inspiration has been carried forward from the CB1100RS as well as the officially revealed teasers by the company.

Design Highlights

Other parts of it have been curated very realistically. This includes a slimmer seat at rear for the pillion just as revealed in the teaser. Apart from this, other design highlights from this digitally imagined render include a chopped off fender at front, a horizontal tail section, engine assembly cowl and a clip-on handlebar.

Rest of the details are very similar to the current retro-styled classic roadster. Since it is expected to be a sportier version of H’Ness CB350, it is expected to feature an aggressive seating position thanks to clip-on handlebars. USD forks in the front and rear-set footpegs as shown in this rendered image.

In the final production model, we could expect it to receive a black treatment instead of chrome accents. Instead of a single-piece of grab rails, it gets side bolted pillion grab rails. The teasers show a new cantilevered tailpiece with a compact LED taillight and mudguard mounted license plate and indicators.

Engine Specs & Features

Mechanically, this iteration of CB350 will be identical to its classic roadster sibling although suspension setup might be slightly tweaked for sportier performance. It will be powered by a 348cc unit single-cylinder, air-cooled unit which cranks out 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

This unit will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It will be built on a half-duplex cradle frame suspended on a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers.

In terms of features as well, this bike is expected to offer the same equipment as offered in H;Ness CB350. This includes an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity, Navigation, dual-channel ABS and a first-in-segment Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

We expect prices of the new CB350RS roadster to hover around Rs 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom) and will exclusively be sold through the brand’s BigWing dealerships. Honda 2Wheelers India is currently looking to expand its BigWing network in the country and we expect to see an expansion of the India-made BigWing lineup of motorcycles in the near future.