Honda CB350RS New Black, Grey Colour – Launch For Export

In India, CB350RS is only offered in dual tone colours – Export market gets new single tone colour schemes

After emerging as one of the popular options in 350cc motorcycle segment in India, CB350 range has been launched in Honda’s home market Japan. As compared to CB350 and CB350 RS in the Indian market, the names have been changed to GB350 and GB350S in Japan. These will be manufactured in India and exported to Japan. While they are largely the same in both countries, there are some differences in terms of colour options, weight and engine output.

CB350 vs. GB350 – Key differences

While the engine is the same in both countries, the one used in Japanese models has been tweaked to deliver slightly lesser power and torque. The 348.36cc engine on-board Honda CB350 and CB350 RS is capable of generating 21 ps of max power and 30 Nm of max torque. On Japanese GB350 and GB350S, the engine makes 20.4 ps and 29 Nm. That’s 0.6 ps and 1 Nm less, as compared to the Indian model. 5-speed gearbox is the same in both countries.

Another difference can be seen in the colour options offered in the two countries. In Japan, GB350 is available in colour options of Candy Chromosphere Red, Matt Jeans Blue Metallic, and Matte Pearl Morion Black.

In Comparison, CB350 is offered in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro. While DLX gets monotone colour options of Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Night Star Black, DLX Pro is offered in dual-tone colour options of Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White and Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic.

Talking about the sportier GB350S, colour options include Pearl Deep Mud Grey and Gunmetal Black Metallic. In India, CB350 RS is offered in monotone Radiant Red Metallic and dual-tone Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. CB350 and GB350 also differ in terms of their weight. GB350 and GB350S weigh 180 kg and 178 kg, respectively, which is 1 kg less as compared to their Indian counterparts.

CB350 vs. GB350 pricing

Honda GB350 is priced at 550,000 Yen (~ Rs 3.63 lakh) and S variant at 594,000 Yen (~ Rs 3.92 lakh). In comparison, CB350 DLX and DLX Pro are priced at Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh, respectively. CB350 RS retails at 1.96 lakh for monotone variant and Rs 1.98 lakh for dual-tone model.

In the Japanese market, GB350 will go on sale from April 22. The S variant will be available from July 15. With its elegant profile and comprehensive range of features, Honda CB350 could be introduced in several other international markets. This will reduce dependence on a single market.

In India, CB350 range has a tough task to take on market leader Royal Enfield that has 95% market share in 350cc segment. Till the time enthusiasts start accepting CB350 range as equal to or even better than Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles, exports will fill the gap in terms of revenue generation and production capacity utilization.