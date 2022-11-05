Honda CB500F On Display At Bangalore Showroom – Launch Soon?

Honda CB500F will share most of its mechanicals with 2022 CB500X which got dual disc front brake, USD fork, lighter swingarm and more

A Formidable machine, is what Honda called its CB300F. It was launched in August 2022 and is kept exclusive to Honda’s BigWing dealerships. When compared to similarly priced motorcycles, it falls short on paper.

Sitting above the CB300F is the CB500X, which is a 500cc ADV. Even though it is a potent machine, sales have not been great. If we take sales in 200cc to 500cc segment, Honda only sold one unit of CB500X from April 2022 to August 2022. Honda seems to be getting ready to launch another 500cc motorcycle in their arsenal soon.

Honda CB500F Spotted At Dealership

Spotted at a BigWing dealership in Bengaluru, Honda’s new street fighter is likely to launch soon. The showcase before launch is likely to be a measured step in the direction of gaining customer feedback. This way, Honda can analyse the amount of interest that this motorcycle garners.

Honda has used this strategy before and showcased Forza 300 Maxi scooter and even a Honda CRF300L. It is yet to be seen if Honda CB500F will materialise and launch in India. What does it offer, if it does launch?

Honda CB500F gets sharper styling in terms of its fuel tank, tank shrouds, slightly taller rear stepped seat, integrated rear grab rail, chunkier exhaust, dual front disc for better braking, fatter rubber, and twin exhaust headers.

Specs & Features

Sticking to its F family lineup, Honda CB500F is a lot subdued in design. Especially when compared to other 500cc parallel twin motorcycles like Leoncino, 502C and TRK from Benelli. Honda takes a safer approach to styling and offers an everyday street bike.

CB500F will be powered by the same 471cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that also does duties on CB500X. With 46 bhp of power at 8,600 RPM and 43 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM on tap, Honda CB500F doesn’t seem to be at the edge of its performance cliff.

Cycle parts include front USD forks from Showa. These are 41mm SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) and are finished in gold shade. Rear gets a monoshock unit. Earlier CB500F used to get a single disc at the front which is now replaced with a twin disc setup. Details about its launch and pricing are expected to be revealed soon.

Image Source