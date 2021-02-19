Honda CB500X ADV Motorcycle India launch Planned For April 2021

The Honda CB500X is expected to be positioned between the KTM 390 Adventure and Kawasaki Versys 650

Adventure tourers are two wheeled equivalents of SUVs, and given the world is going crazy for SUVs, we are not surprised the trend has an influence on two wheeler market as well. Of late, the Indian mid-premium motorcycle segment has been witnessing a steady inflow of adventure tourers which are very well received by the audience. So, a leading manufacturer like Honda simply can’t afford to sit back and stay indifferent to this trend, especially when it already has the right product at its disposal.

Honda CB500X coming to India

Honda’s 500 cc medium-displacement family of motorcycles come in a variety of flavors and have been significant volume generators in many international markets including Europe. A good blend of style, performance and pricing makes them highly attractive. A recent media report suggests that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch the CB500X adventure tourer as early as April 2021!

With Honda working intensely on increasing the reach of BigWing premium motorcycle outlet, the adventure tourer would come as a boost to the dealer partners. We expect the Honda CB500X to be locally assembled out of CKD kits to keep the costs competitive.

Speaking of costs, the upcoming medium-displacement Honda would slot between the KTM 390 Adventure which retails at INR 3.10 lakh and Kawasaki Versys 650 which is priced at INR 6.91 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). It terms of direct competitors, the Honda CB500X has the Benelli TRK 502 to face. A better brand recall and wider dealership network gives the Honda a definitive edge.

Specifications

Powering the Honda CB500X is a 472 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor which pumps out 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed automatic. The performance on offer should be adequate for long distance touring while not burning a big hole in the wallet. For reference, the European-spec motorcycle has a fuel economy rating of 28.6 kmpl as per WMTC.

Underpinned by a tubular diamond steel frame, the Honda CB500X sticks to the basics with telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The front-heavy stance is further enhanced by a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels which are wrapped by 110/80 – ZR19 and 160/60 – ZR17 tyres respectively.

Braking is courtesy of a 310 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear unit with a single-piston caliper. A dual-channel ABS system comes as a standard equipment.

Features

The Honda CB500X keeps up with the industry standards when it comes to equipment but there are no fancy electronic gadgets in the interest of keeping the price at bay. You do get LED headlamp, negative backlight LCD instrument console with trip computer, fuel economy indicator, gear position indicator, etc.

1 of 2

Source