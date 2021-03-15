Honda CB500X India Launch Price Rs 6.87 L – As A CKD

India-spec Honda CB500X is similar to its international counterpart and gets the same 471cc parallel-twin motor

With the recent expansion of the BigWing network in India, Honda is looking to expand its footprint in the premium segment of motorcycles in the country. It launched a classic retro-style motorcycle in the form of H’Ness CB350 which has been a huge success considering its limited availability.

This was followed by a scrambler version of H’Ness called CB350 RS which recently made its debut in the market. Now, the Japanese automaker has launched its first mid-displacement adventure tourer in the form of CB500X which will also be retailed exclusively through BigWing chain of dealerships.

The adventure motorcycle segment has surely gathered pace in recent months with attractive new offerings from several brands. Currently, this segment boasts of entry-level ADV motorcycles like Hero Xpulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS, KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure.

Design

In terms of design, it looks like a proper contemporary adventure tourer with a tall adjustable windscreen, a big fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust and staggered spoke alloy wheel shod by all-terrain tyres. As far as features are concerned, it will boast full LED lighting, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS.

Mechanical Specs

In terms of mechanicals, it is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC motor that pushes out 47 PS of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. This unit is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for quick gear shifts. The frame is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks at front with 150mm of travel and a nine-position preload adjustable mono-shock at rear with a travel of 135mm.

It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with 110/80 and 160/60 section of tyres respectively. Braking duties are handled by 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes. Going by these numbers, it looks as if it is more of a road-biased adventure tourer. Globally it is considered one of the best adventure motorcycles in its segment.

India Price

In India, CB500X will rival Benelli TRK 502. It is brought to the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and is priced from Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-sh, Gurgaon). This makes it an affordable option for those who do not want to the more powerful Kawasaki Versys 650. Bookings of Honda CB500X are open from today at Honda’s premium big bike dealerships – BigWing Topline & BigWing across India.

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening our offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails. This machine serves as a companion for city rides and is beast on unraveled paths. The parallel twin-cylinder engine offers easy-to-access power and plenty of torque. Together with tough adventure styling, long-travel suspension, a tall windscreen and more, CB500X invites you to Live Unlike the Others.”