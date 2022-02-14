Honda CB500X Price Cut By Rs 1.07 L – New Price Rs 5.8 L

Honda CB500X was launched in India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route in May 2021 at Rs 6.87 Lakh ex-sh

Honda expanded their premium bike range in India with the launch of the new CB500X. It has been brought in via the CKD route. The launch of Honda CB500X got many excited. But by the time the price was revealed, most of the excitement died down.

It was launched at a staggering price tag of Rs 6.87 lakhs, ex-sh. Most bikers who were waiting for this machine, thought it was steeply priced. Some even opted to buy the 500X, while others bought something else in the range.

Honda CB500X Price Cut

There is finally good news for those who have been wanting to buy the CB500X. Honda BigWing dealers have confirmed to Rushlane that the price has been cut by Rs 1.07 lakh. The new price of Honda CB500X in India is Rs 5.8 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Honda retails the CB500X via BigWing Topline and regular BigWing premium dealerships which are currently in limited numbers across India.

Targeting a younger and more adventurous segment of buyers in the country, the CB500X parallel twin adventurer is open for bookings at the new price tag. It is offered in the mid size premium motorcycle segment and is ideally suited for both city and highway riding. Highlights include long travel suspension, tall windscreen, adventure styling and an engine that is high on power and torque.

Honda CB500X Design and Colour Options

The Honda CB500X is packed with features. It receives all LED lights, negative LCD display with gear shift indicator, engine temperature and ABD indicator while from the safety point of view it receives Honda’s Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology along with Honda’s Ignition Security System (HISS) theft deterrent.

The new CB500X sits on a diamond shaped steel tube frame relating to better riding stability and handling while ground clearance is at 181 mm and kerb weight is at 119 kgs. Honda has also fitted the new CB500X with a comfortable seat and dual sport tyres and the new adventurer tourer is presented in two color options of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Honda CB500X Engine Specs

Honda CB500X is powered by a 471cc, parallel twin, liquid cooled engine that makes 47 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a six speed transmission with slip and assist clutch as standard. It gets a single 310mm disc in the front and 240mm disc at the rear with petal type disc brakes and dual channel ABS. The adventure tourer rides on 19 inch wheels in the front and 17 inch at the rear fitted with 110/80 – ZR19 and 160/60 – ZR17 tyres respectively.

Suspension is via long stroke 41mm front and 9 stage spring preload at the rear offering a more comfortable ride on uneven terrain. Safety is further enhanced via ESS – Emergency Stop Signal that detects sudden braking and immediately activates front and rear hazard lights to warn other vehicles around.

The new Honda CB500X boasts of rugged makeup. It borrows some styling from the Africa Twin. With its tough adventure styling, long travel suspension and a tall windscreen, the Honda CB500X competes with the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650, Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650.