Honda CB650R E-Clutch Variant Teased – Launch Soon

Across multiple global markets, the E-Clutch option is already available with Honda CB650R and its faired sibling CBR650R

To unlock even more fun and engaging riding experiences, Honda will be introducing the E-Clutch with CB650R and CBR650R in India. The E-Clutch tech was first unveiled at the 2023 EICMA, making it the first of its kind to support both automatic and manual clutch operations. Similar technologies have been developed by other brands such as BMW Motorrad, KTM and Yamaha.

Honda CB650R E-Clutch – How it works?

With the E-Clutch, users need not use the clutch while starting or stopping the bike or when shifting gears. This unlocks a more hassle-free ride experience. Honda E-Clutch also allows riders the freedom to manually operate the clutch whenever they want. This is essentially like the best of both worlds, catering to the individual preferences of all riders.

Honda E-Clutch setup adds approximately 2.8 kg extra weight. The standard clutch and transmission components are retained to allow manual operations. Various systems such as an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), actuators and sensors work together to operate the E-Clutch. At the time of starting the bike, the E-Clutch engages automatically with the throttle input to avoid engine stalls.

During gear shifts, the E-Clutch engages and disengages automatically, ensuring smooth operations. While slowing the bike to a stop, the E-Clutch disengages automatically to prevent stalls. Honda CB650R E-Clutch benefits both new and experienced riders. With the E-Clutch, new riders no longer have to worry about engine stalls.

Moreover, they can focus more on other operations such as throttle, steering and braking. In case of experienced riders, automatic clutch operation reduces fatigue, especially during slow-moving heavy traffic. In aggressive riding scenarios, the quick-shifter performance is enhanced with the E-Clutch. Users who need a tactile feel can choose manual mode whenever they want.

Powertrain, specs

Apart from the E-Clutch, there won’t be any other changes to Honda CB650R. Powering the bike is a 649cc, inline 4, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that generates 94 hp and 63 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension setup comprises Showa SFF USD forks at front and a mono-shock damper with 10-stage adjustable preload at the rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres.

Braking setup comprises a 310 mm x 4.5 mm double disc with a 4-piston calliper at front and a 240 mm x 5 mm single disc with single-piston calliper at the rear. The bike has a seat height of 810 mm and a ground clearance of 150 mm. Tech kit includes a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Honda CB650R E-Clutch Price

With the E-Clutch, Honda CB650R is expected to command a premium of around Rs 25k to Rs 30k. The standard model is available at a starting price of Rs 9.20 lakh. The faired sibling, CBR650R, will also witness a similar price hike with the E-Clutch update. The standard CBR650R is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.