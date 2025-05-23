Honda CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP India Launch Price Rs 8.6L – Rs 12.36L

Honda BigWing lineup is being expanded in a big way. HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India) seems to be on a product offensive where premium 2W vehicles are concerned. Now, Honda has added two more powerful street naked to their portfolio in the form of CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP. Let’s see what’s what.

CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP

What started from NX500, Honda’s premium 2W product offensive for the Indian market includes the launch of CB650R, CBR650R, CB650R E-Clutch, CBR650R E-Clutch, Rebel 500 and X-ADV. Now, we witness the launch of two powerful street naked bikes in the form of CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP.

Where price is concerned, Honda CB750 Hornet costs Rs 8.6 lakh (Ex-sh) and Honda CB1000 Hornet SP costs Rs 12.36 lakh (Ex-sh). Honda has commenced bookings for both these vehicles and deliveries are slated for June 2025. CB750 Hornet is available in two colourways. These are Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

CB1000 Hornet SP, on the other hand, will be available solely in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic shade that gets special Gold accents. It has to be noted that CB750 Hornet will be sold through both BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships, while CB1000 Hornet SP will solely be sold via BigWing Topline dealerships.

Both CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP are based on the same ‘Aggressive X Pure’ design language. The streetfighter appeal is accentuated by muscular elements like sculpted fuel tanks and aggressive design elements. Both bikes feature the 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Honda RoadSync app for Bluetooth, calls, navigation and music controls.

Specs & Powertrains

The smaller CB750 Hornet gets Showa SFF-BPTM front USD forks, a rear mono-shock, Pro-Link swingarm, dual 296 mm front discs and 240 mm rear single disc brake setup. CB1000 Hornet SP gets Showa SFF-BP front forks, Ohlins TTX36 rear suspension, and dual 310 mm front discs with Brembo radial calipers. Both bikes get a rear single 240 mm disc brake setup along with dual-channel ABS.

Honda CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc Inline twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm along with four riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain, and User), mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc Inline 4-cylinder engine with 155 bhp and 107 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter and a 6-speed gearbox. It gets 5 riding modes and Honda’s traction control.