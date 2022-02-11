Honda CBR150R Patent Filed In India – Yamaha R15 V4 Rival

Honda CBR150R was available earlier in India from 2012 onwards, but was later discontinued in 2017 likely due to low sales

With growing preference for entry-level performance-oriented bikes, Honda appears to be planning a second innings for CBR150R in Indian market. Towards that end, a patent for the bike has been filed by the company. When launched here, Honda CBR150R will take on the likes of Yamaha R15 V4.

Honda CBR150R design and features

CBR150R is a true race machine with a sharp nose and aerodynamic body panels. It derives design inspiration from its larger siblings, CBR500R and CBR650R. At the front, the bike gets dual LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Other key features include a compact windscreen, sporty rear-view mirrors, low-set wide handlebar, fully digital instrument console, sculpted fuel tank, upswept exhaust and step-up seats.

Side panels are intelligently designed not only for visual exuberance, but also to ensure the least amount of wind resistance. Mix of contrasting shades and eye-catchy graphics further enhance the bike’s sporty profile. USD forks in golden colour is another key highlight. Colour options for Honda CBR150R vary based on the market.

For example, the bike is offered in six colour options in Indonesia whereas Malaysia has only two colour options. Some colour themes that come across as extraordinarily striking include Victory Black Red, Honda Racing Red, Dominator Matte Black, Candy Scintillate Red and MotoGP Edition. Colour options for India are likely to be different, as compared to those available in international markets.

In terms of ergonomics, Honda CBR150R has a forward-leaning riding stance. It comes with low-set handlebar and rear-set foot pegs. The bike will be a pleasure to ride on open roads, but can be a bit hard to manoeuvre in heavy traffic.

Honda CBR150R engine and specs

In international markets, Honda CBR150R is powered by a 149.2cc, liquid cooled DOHC motor. It generates 17.1 ps of max power at 9,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In comparison, primary rival Yamaha R15 V4 utilizes a 155cc motor that makes 18.4 ps and 14.2 Nm. So, while CBR150R is slightly low on power, relatively, it has a bit more torque to offer.

Just like R15, Honda CBR150R comes with assist and slipper clutch. It offers multiple benefits such as reduced engine brake impact, improved overall riding comfort and lighter clutch lever pulls.

Honda CBR150R utilizes a diamond frame with inverted telescopic front suspension and swingarm with monoshock at rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres. It has disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

It is possible that Honda could introduce Bluetooth-based connectivity features for CBR150R in India. Rival R15 already offers a range of connectivity features, which can be accessed via Y-Connect app. Pricing also needs to be competitive for CBR150R to generate desired sales volumes.