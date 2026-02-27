Honda CBR400R E-Clutch Debuts – Offers Automatic, Manual Shifts

While Honda has currently listed the CBR400R E-Clutch as a concept model, the bike has a high chance of making it to production

Honda first introduced its pioneering E-Clutch system with the 2024 CBR650R and CB650R. Since then, other Honda bikes such as the 2026 Rebel 300 and CL250 have also been upgraded with the E-Clutch package. The next Honda bike to receive the E-Clutch could be the CBR400R. Honda CBR400R E-Clutch will be showcased as a concept at the upcoming Osaka/Tokyo/Nagoya motorcycle shows in Japan. Let’s check out the details.

E-Clutch for Honda CBR400R

In the official images released by Honda, the E-Clutch setup can be seen installed on the clutch cover. This is the same format as used with other Honda bikes with E-Clutch. The E-Clutch is designed to integrate seamlessly, ensuring there are no major changes or protrusions on the bike. Only on closer inspection, one can notice the additional components that are part of the E-Clutch setup. It also comes with “Honda E-Clutch” lettering on the cover.

Instead of using complex systems, Honda has designed its E-Clutch setup as an affordable upgrade. It is also designed to be compatible with a wide variety of Honda models. The E-Clutch can be installed in existing bikes without requiring any major tweaks. At the time of launching the E-Clutch versions of the CB650R and CBR650R, Honda had stated that the E-Clutch will be introduced with various other bikes.

For the CBR400R, the E-Clutch can be quite useful in practical scenarios. For example, it can significantly reduce rider fatigue while negotiating stop-and-go traffic in cities. Honda’s E-Clutch, which is offered on multiple models, has gained popularity among both new and experienced riders. One of the key reasons users like the E-Clutch is because it does not force them to do something new or use the bike in a specific way.

By default, the E-Clutch works in automatic mode. While starting, stopping or shifting gears, users are not required to use the clutch. However, the physical clutch setup is fully operational and can be engaged anytime the rider wants. Users can seamlessly shift from auto to manual and vice versa anytime, without the need to select any modes or press any buttons. Just pressing the physical clutch lever disengages the automatic system and releasing the clutch lever reactivates it.

Specs to be revealed soon

It is expected that Honda will reveal the performance numbers and other details about the CBR400R E-Clutch model at the Osaka Motorcycle Show. This event is scheduled to be held on March 20-22. The CBR400R E-Clutch model will also be showcased at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show (March 27-29) and Nagoya Motorcycle Show (April 10-12).

As seen with other Honda bikes with E-Clutch, there are unlikely to be any major changes to the performance of CBR400R E-Clutch model. The existing CBR400R is powered by a 399cc, parallel twin-cylinder DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. It generates 46 PS and 38.25 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

In Japan, the Honda CBR400R is offered at JPY 863,500 (Rs 5.02 lakh). The E-Clutch version will be offered at a higher price, although the benefits far outweigh the increased cost. Honda CBR400R E-Clutch will rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R. India launch is not certain, although the sub-500cc segment has good potential for future growth.



