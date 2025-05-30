Honda CD 110 Discontinued – Splendor Rival Removed from Official Website

Before Shine 100 was launched, the CD 110 was the most affordable Honda commuter bike in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently updated its website in a new format. While everything looks great, the CD 110 is no longer listed. It is likely that the bike has been discontinued due to low sales. It was one of the most affordable offerings into Honda’s motorcycle portfolio. Let’s check out the details.

Why Honda CD 110 discontinued?

At the time of its launch in 2014, CD 110 was offered at a starting price of Rs 42,000. Being one of the most affordable, it emerged as a popular choice in the entry-level commuter segment. Honda CD 110 continued to deliver consistent results over the years. However, things started to change when Honda Shine 100 was launched in March 2023.

Honda Shine 100 was competitively priced, around Rs 8k cheaper than the CD 110. With no major difference in the equipment list and only a slight difference in performance, consumer preferences started to shift in favour of the more affordable Shine 100. However, there are areas where CD 110 had a lead over Shine 100. For example, CD 110 was offered with tubeless tyres in comparison to tube type tyres used with Shine 100.

Similarly, CD 110 had a claimed mileage of 74 km/l in comparison to around 65 km/l of Shine 100. However, due to the price difference between the two bikes, it appears that these positive aspects of CD 110 were set aside. Shine 100 has been receiving good reviews from users, which has also contributed to its sales.

As sales of Shine 100 climbed higher, an opposite effect was noted with CD 110. In February 2025, SIAM data revealed that only a single unit of CD 110 was sold. Sales in March 2025 were only slightly better at 33 units. In the next month, Honda CD 110 sales dropped to zero. This could have been the trigger for the bike’s discontinuation. However, Honda has not made any official announcement regarding the same. It is also not known if Honda CD 110 will be replaced with another product.

Alternative options for customers

While Honda CD 110 was a good choice in the commuter segment, there are quite a few alternatives available in the market. Honda Shine 100 has already proven to be a good alternative, although it does not have tubeless tyres. Among other brands, Hero MotoCorp has the biggest portfolio of entry-level commuter bikes. However, Hero currently does not offer a 110cc motorcycle.

Honda CD 110 last known price was Rs 76,401. In this price range, one can consider Hero motorcycles such as Splendor Plus, Passion+ and HF Deluxe. In this segment, Bajaj has options such as Platina 110 and CT 110X. Options from TVS Motor include the Star City Plus and TVS Sport.

As is evident, quite a few alternatives for Honda CD 110 are available in the market. In its last known configuration, Honda CD 110 was equipped with a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It generates 8.79 PS and 9.30 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. With advanced technologies such as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), the bike was able to deliver a smooth performance and higher mileage.