Honda’s cheapest motorcycle CD 110 Dream BS6 detailed in TVC Video

Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,505 for the base variant

New BS6 CD 110 Dream from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is offered in two variants of Standard and Deluxe. It receives a price tag of Rs 64,505 for base STD variant, which is about Rs 12,700 costlier than the BS4 model. The top Deluxe variant is priced at Rs 65,505. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

It comes with an inaugural period offer with 6 year warranty package that includes a 3 year standard warranty and 3 year free extended warranty. New colour options are also a part of these updates with the Standard variant receiving four colours of Black with Red graphics, Black with Grey graphics, Black with Blue graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics. The Deluxe variant also gets an equal number of colour options of Black, Geny Grey metallic, Imperial Red metallic and Athletic Blue metallic.

Where on board features are concerned, the new 110 Dream gets a stylish tank design with graphics, a chrome muffler cover, body color mirrors, 5 spoke silver alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres and a new DC headlamp with an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch. 2020 Honda CD110 Dream receives a host of new updates, some of which are first in its class. The details are seen in the new TVC video.

It gets a longer seat of 735mm, that is 15mm longer than that seen on its predecessor, for added rider and passenger comfort. Friction is considerable reduced with the HET engine that includes an offset cylinder and uses a roller rocker arm with needle bearing. This also relates to better power output and reduced fuel consumption.

The ACG starter uses an AC generator to start the bike, generate current and charge the batter while on the go. The 110 Dream also gets an efficient decompression system with open exhaust valves and SwingBack feature that rotates the engine to let the piston get a running start. This feature extends engine life.

The new Honda CD 110 Dream gets a BS6 compliant 110cc engine that sports Honda Eco Technology and PGM-FI – Programmed Fuel Injection. The engine makes 8.79 hp at 7,500 rpm which is 0.37 hp more than that offered on the BS4 model. Torque has reduced marginally from 9.9 Nm to 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

It is also fitted with eSP – Enhanced Smart Power technology that claims to offer better fuel efficiency. Suspension and braking is via telescopic shocks in the front and adjustable shocks at the rear while the BS6 Honda CD 110 Dream gets a CBS – Combi Brake System with equalizer. The engine also receives a programmed fuel injection system with the use of sensors so as to ensure optimum fuel delivery, depending on riding conditions. The BS6 Honda 110 CD Dream competes with the Hero HF Deluxe BS6, TVS Sport BS6 and Bajaj CT110.