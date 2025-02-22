Honda CG 160 Design Patented In India – Specs, Details, Key Info

India has been one of the, if not, the largest market for motorcycles and scooters. Almost all major OEMs operate in India. Leading the scooter segment here is Honda, which has just patented a new 160cc motorcycle design in India. Thus sparking speculations for a potential launch to rival other 160cc offerings.

Honda CG 160 Design Patented

Called Honda CG 160, this premium 160cc commuter motorcycle is one of Brazil’s best-selling motorcycles. It has 48 years of legacy in Brazil and is currently in its 9th generation model, which has been a popular choice for Brazilians since 2015. In Brazil, Honda offers CG 160 in multiple versions to suit buyer’s needs.

These versions are called CG 160 Start, CG 160 Fan, CG 160 Titan and CG 160 Cargo. Price for these motorcycles range from BRL 16,440 (Rs 2.49 lakh) and goes till BRL 17,430 (Rs 2.64 lakh). All four of these motorcycles come equipped with the same 162.7cc single cylinder air cooled engine.

Where design is concerned, the motorcycle patented in India looks almost identical to what is on sale in Brazil. It is a premium commuter in the 160cc class. It gets a sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds that lend it a muscular appeal. Depending on the model, Honda also offers funky dual-tone colourways and some of them offer painted alloy wheels as well.

Specs & Features

This motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels on both ends, wrapped with 80-section tyre at the front and 100-section tyre at the rear. Honda CG 160 gets disc brakes at both ends. There are RSU telescopic front forks at the front and win shock absorbers at the rear. All these components are mounted on a Diamond frame.

Wheelbase is 1,311 mm, while minimum ground clearance is 190 mm and has a seat height of 796 mm. Dry weight of this motorcycle is 120 kg and has a fuel capacity of 14L. Features-wise, Honda CG 160 gets LED headlights and LED tail lights, while turn indicators are halogens. Seat is of single-piece type and has spilt grab rails for some aggression in the design.

Powertrain & Launch Details

Powering it all, we have a 162.7cc SOHC single-cylinder air cooled engine. This engine is capable of developing 14.4 bhp of peak power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine is also compatible with Ethanol fuel and boasts slightly higher performance metrics when run on Ethanol fuel.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has not confirmed whether CG 160 will launch in India. However, the company has a history of patenting their global motorcycles in India as part of their IP protection exercise. Currently, Honda already has Unicorn and SP160 on sale in India operating in this displacement class.