Honda City Base SV Variant Is Feature Loaded – First Look Walkaround

Honda City SV Base Variant 2023: Affordable Mid-Size Sedan with Advanced Safety Features and Connected Car Technology

Honda City has been a popular choice in the mid-size sedan segment in India for many years. With the launch of the 2023 facelift, Honda has added a new base SV variant to the lineup. This makes the feature packed sedan more affordable. Honda has not made any significant design changes to the 2023 Honda City. However, the carmaker added some new features, including Honda Sensing ADAS function and Honda Connect connected car technology. These segment-first features make the car more appealing to buyers looking for advanced safety features and connectivity options.

Is Honda City SV Base Variant Worth Buying in 2023? Comprehensive Review of Features

Base SV trim of the Honda City comes with some notable features and safety equipment. On the exterior, the car gets horizontal slats on the front grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, steel wheels with covers, and ORVMs with turn indicators. Rear features a shark fin antenna, rear defogger, and brake lamps. Other notable features include a 506-litre boot space, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic AC controls with rear AC vents. Fuel tank capacity is 40 litres.

The steel wheels with covers measure 185/16-R15, and it comes with ORVMs with turn indicators and body coloured door handles. Ground clearance is at 165mm. Door handle protectors are also among the list of accessories at Rs 1,650, while door guards are at Rs 900 for 4 pieces respectively. Added bumper corner protectors cost Rs 2,500. Honda City SV trim can be adorned by side moulding at Rs 5,000 for 4 pieces for better protection to the lower portion of the sedan.

Detailed Look at the Design, Interiors, Performance of 2023 Honda City SV Trim

Design elements to the rear show off a shark fin antenna, rear defogger and brake lamps along with reverse parking camera and sensors. Interiors are a colour scheme of black and beige with fabric upholstery, front and rear central armrests, height adjustable driver seat with headrests, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display and auto driver side window.

Ambient lighting, push button start/stop, automatic AC controls and rear AC vents are also a part of the features offered on the City SV trim. Infotainment is via an 8-inch touch screen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. ADAS is not on offer with base SV trim, it is on offer from a variant above.

2023 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 119 hp power and 145 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the higher trims come with the option of a CVT automatic. City petrol manual delivers mileage of 17.8 kmpl. This is higher for petrol CVT at 18.4kmpl, and is at its best for e:HEV hybrid at 27.13kmpl.

Safety Features of the 2023 Honda City SV Variant – Airbags, Seatbelts

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda City SV trim comes with four airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, traction control, stability control, hill start assist, and TPMS. Honda City base SV variant is priced at Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX. Top-end ZX CVT is available at a price of Rs.15,97,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings and deliveries have commenced.

Honda City competes with other mid-size sedans in the Indian market, including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. While all these cars offer similar features, the Honda City is known for its reliability, brand value, and fuel efficiency. With 2023 Hyundai Verna launch scheduled in March, the segment will further benefit from feature updates.