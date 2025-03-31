Honda City Drival Launch Price THB 829K (Rs 21 L) – Limited To 1,000 Units

The city has been one of the most iconic sedans in India. However, what we don’t get here is City’s hatchback version. This is sold in markets like Thailand alongside its sedan counterpart. Honda Thailand has carved out a special edition of the City Hatchback called Honda City Drival. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda City Drival – 1,000 Units Only!

Sporty versions of regular hatchbacks and sedans have huge sales potential from enthusiasts. In that regard, Honda has the massively popular Civic Type-R, which is currently a hot product in many global markets and has found garage space with many celebrities like Hollywood star, John Cena.

City, on the other hand, does not get the Type-R treatment. However, Honda Thailand has carved out a new limited production special edition of City Hatchback called City Drival with sporty exterior highlights with a new body kit. The visual sportiness does not translate to driving dynamics and performance though.

Honda City Drival is limited to 1,000 units only. Prices for this special edition start from TBH 829,000 (approx Rs 21 lakh). Drival is now positioned as the top-spec variant of City Hatchback in Thailand based on e:HEV RS trim. Where added cost is concerned, Honda Thailand is asking TBH 30,000 (approx Rs 77,000) extra for Drival treatment.

It is offered in a sole Pearl White exterior colour, complemented by a multitude of Gloss Black trims for that sporty flair. At the front, we can see a new splitter, new skirts at the sides, new rear bumper extension with a diffuser and a massive rear wing. All these are finished in Gloss Black lending a much sportier appeal.

All Show, No Go

Other than what the Drival body kit adds, Honda is also offering blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels and de-chrome treatment. Also, black grill, black roof, black ORVMs add that much-needed flair. On the inside, we get an all-black theme complete with Red accents and Red stitching for contrast.

Since it is based on e:HEV RS trim, Honda City Drival is powered by a 97 bhp 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine, paired with a self-charging Hybrid system. This Hybrid powertrain is mated to a 108 bhp electric motor sending all power to front wheels via a sole e-CVT gearbox option.