Honda City Facelift New Blue Colour – Variant Details, Specs Leak

Slated for launch on 2nd March, prices of the new Honda City sedan could start off from Rs 12 lakhs, ex-sh

Honda City has been at the helm for the past 25 years. Initially launched in 1998, it is now in its 5th generation and is currently priced from Rs 11.57 lakh, ex-showroom. Honda City sales have been on a gradual decline in the past months. When assessing top 10 sedan sales in January 2023, Honda City was at No. 5 on this list.

Sales stood at 2,058 units relating to a 47.90 percent YoY decline from 3,950 units sold in Jan 2022, while it was also a 33.31 percent MoM decline. With competition to the City increasing, Honda is getting ready to update their flagship sedan. The new Honda City facelift will be officially launched on March 2, 2023. It will come in with several updates.

Honda City Facelift New Blue Colour

2023 Honda City facelift gets a new blue exterior paint scheme along with a new grille design and revised front bumper. It also receives more distinctive LED DRLs. All the major changes are in the front, while the side is largely the same as before. At the rear is a revised lower bumper design.

The cabin also remains largely the same with a dual tone black and beige colour scheme seen across its seats and dashboard with wood inserts on the latter. It also retains its 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

With customer demands for ventilated seats in the front and wireless charging, it would not be surprising if these two features make their way into the City facelift. Safety features will include a total of 6 airbags offered as standard, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

With its engine lineup updated to comply with new RDE-2 emission norms, the Honda City facelift will be powered exclusively by petrol engines. It will draw its power via a 1.5 liter petrol engine making 121 hp power, mated to 6 speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox options. There will also be a 1.5 liter petrol hybrid engine capable of 126 hp power mated to an e-CVT transmission. Apart from being RDE-2 compliant, the engine will also be E20 fuel ready.

2023 Honda City Variants

All 9 variants will be on offer with the facelifted Honda City 2023. All variants will be offered in trims of SV, V, VX and ZX. All 4 trims will be on offer with manual transmission option. Automatic City will come with V, VX and ZX while top hybrid City will come with V and ZX. City hybrid was only offered with ZX trim until now, with the facelift, we will now have a more affordable City hybrid option.

Honda City facelift launch in India is set for March 2. Bookings are already open for all variants. Expect to see a bump in pricing by Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh from its current prices which starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh and goes upto Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-sh) for the petrol variant. Upon launch, it will continue to rival the Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in its segment. Hyundai is getting ready to launch new gen Verna on 21st March in India.

