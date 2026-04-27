2026 Honda City Facelift Launch On 22 May – Minor Updates, Same Engines Expected

Honda Car India is getting ready to launch 2 cars on 22nd May. New flagship SUV, ZR-V hybrid and City facelift. These new launches are part of the broader plan of launching 10 new cars by 2030, to boost the company’s fortune in India.

Talking about the City, this will be the second facelift for the current 5th-generation City, following the earlier update introduced in 2023. The updated 2026 City will continue to play a key role in Honda’s India strategy, especially as the next-generation model is only expected around 2028. With rising competition in the midsize sedan segment, this facelift aims to keep City relevant against rivals like Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna.

Minor Design Updates Expected

As seen with most mid-cycle updates, 2026 Honda City facelift is expected to feature subtle design revisions rather than a complete overhaul. Changes are likely to be limited to elements such as a refreshed front grille, updated LED lighting signatures and tweaked front and rear bumpers.

Side profile is expected to remain largely unchanged, although new alloy wheel designs could be introduced. At the rear, minor tweaks to tail lamp detailing and bumper design may be part of the update. Honda could also introduce new colour options to freshen up the overall appeal.

Interior And Features

Honda Sensing ADAS suite will continue to be a key highlight, offering features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and collision mitigation braking. Inside, updates are expected to be minimal. The overall dashboard layout is likely to remain the same, with possible additions such as refreshed upholstery and new trim inserts.

Feature additions could include a 360-degree camera, something that is increasingly common in this segment. Existing features like the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster and connected car tech are expected to be retained.

Engine Options To Continue

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. Honda City facelift will continue with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The strong hybrid e:HEV variant will also continue, offering a combined output of 126 PS along with an e-CVT transmission. This variant remains one of the most fuel-efficient options in the segment.

With launch scheduled for 22 May along with the ZR-V Hybrid, Honda City facelift will aim to strengthen its position in a segment that is gradually shrinking due to SUV preference. However, City continues to have a loyal customer base, especially among buyers looking for a refined, comfortable and feature-rich sedan. Pricing details will be revealed at launch, and a slight premium over current prices is expected.