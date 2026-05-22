Honda City Facelift Launch Price Rs 12 Lakh – Petrol, Hybrid (27.26 Km/l)

Honda Cars India Ltd has just launched the facelifted version of their popular City sedan for 2026 model year. The 2026 City facelift is the first real update this sedan has received since it was first launched in 2020. With this facelift, Honda has given it a new face and an updated equipment list.

The launch price is Rs 12 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base SV MT variant, followed by V MT and V CVT at Rs 13.3 lakh and 14.3 lakh, ZX MT and ZX CVT at Rs 15.26 lakh and 16.26 lakh and finally ZX+ MT, ZX+ CVT and ZX+ e:HEV variants priced at Rs 16.15 lakh (Ex-sh), Rs 17.15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh respectively (all prices Ex-sh).

There are 6 colours on offer – Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and the new Crystal Black Pearl.

Honda City Facelift Launch

As part of its first-ever facelift, Honda has given 2026 City sedan an all-new fascia. It now features sleeker headlights along with a two-piece LED DRLs in headlight assembly along with a connected bar in between. There’s a sporty bumper below with gloss black elements to break or reduce the visual bulk.

Similar design theme can be seen on rear bumper too which is redesigned with this facelift. Tail lights seem to have carried forward, with a clear screen and a smoked effect for sporty flair. There’s a subtle lip spoiler on the saloon-type tailgate and from the sides, is where City remains almost identical to its predecessor. Except for the new design for its alloy wheels, though.

On the inside, we can see the vastly similar dashboard, which is not a bad thing as City had a neatly laid-out and functional dashboard. However, the main highlight is a new infotainment screen, which is now taller and incorporates ambient lights below it. There is a new UI / UX with this cluster, which looks more modern and tech-forward.

Tech-Forward Approach

Below this display, City facelift comes with ventilated buttons flanking the automatic climate control cluster, which is a welcome addition for Indian climatic conditions. Centre console has been slightly revised to incorporate two cupholders, which adds functionality. Adding convenience is a rear sun shade for rear windshield.

Safety aspect is retained too as City facelift comes with Level-2 ADAS with a host of autonomous features including auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, 6 airbags, 360-degree cameras, Lane Watch Camera, reinforced chassis and more.

Notable features include:

Bi-LED projector headlights are standard

16-inch Aero Blade alloy wheels

Ivory leather interiors and seats

10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Footwell lighting

Ventilated front seats

360-degree Multi-View Cameras

Level-2 ADAS

Next Gen Honda Connect telematics

Powertrain, Specs

The company promises that Honda City facelift is the longest in its segment. City Facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.5L NA Petrol engine which is a refined and efficient 4-cylinder unit. This engine is rated at 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT gearbox options.

City e:HEV, on the other hand, is based on Atkinson Cycle 1.5L engine, a HV battery and two electric motors with peak total system output of 126 PS and promises fuel efficiency figures of up to 27.26 km/l.

























