Honda City Hybrid Gets Rs 95k Price Cut – Now Even Better Value at Rs 19.89 Lakh

Honda Cars India has slashed the price of its City e:HEV hybrid sedan by Rs 95,000, bringing the new ex-showroom price down from Rs 20,85,000 to Rs 19,89,990. This repositioning takes the City Hybrid almost back to its 2022 launch price of ?19.5 lakh, making it an even more compelling choice as the only strong hybrid sedan in its segment today.

A Segment-Defining Move

First introduced as India’s first mass-manufactured full hybrid car, the Honda City e:HEV uses the advanced i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system with a 1.5L petrol engine and two electric motors, providing exceptional fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl (ARAI claimed). Unlike mild-hybrid setups from rivals, Honda’s strong hybrid can drive short distances on electric power alone, thanks to its 0.7 kWh battery and dual-motor configuration.

Launched in 2022, the City Hybrid ZX variant came packed with segment-first ADAS features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation braking system. Design touches like a sportier diffuser, lip spoiler, and e:HEV badging further distinguish it from its petrol siblings.

Honda City e:HEV Pricing Back Near 2022 Launch Price

Honda’s decision to slash the price could help reposition the City Hybrid as an attractive upgrade for buyers considering petrol sedans but wanting lower running costs, as well as more technology. At Rs 19.89 lakh, the City Hybrid now comes much closer to its original launch pricing of 2022, enhancing its value proposition at a time when hybrid technology is gaining interest among Indian consumers seeking a middle ground between ICE and fully electric powertrains.

This repositioning is also expected to boost Honda’s sales momentum in a sedan segment that has been challenged in recent years by the surging popularity of SUVs. In June 2025, the overall sedan market in India saw models like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Ciaz posting relatively modest numbers. With no direct hybrid rivals in its class and with Toyota’s hybrid sedans priced much higher, the City e:HEV has a clear chance to consolidate its place as India’s go-to full-hybrid sedan.

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., recently noted that while overall demand for sedans has been soft, there is optimism for improvement in the coming festive season, especially as the monsoon progresses and market liquidity improves.

Honda Amaze VX CVT Price Cut By Rs 20k

In addition to the City Hybrid price revision, Honda Cars India has also announced a Rs 20,000 price reduction for the Amaze VX CVT variant. Earlier priced at Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Amaze VX CVT will now retail for Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While this reduced price was earlier active in select cities as a promotional offer, Honda has now rolled it out pan-India to make the Amaze VX CVT more accessible to a wider audience. The move strengthens Amaze’s appeal in the compact sedan segment, especially for buyers seeking a refined automatic transmission option with premium features at a sub-10 lakh price point.