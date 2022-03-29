Honda City Hybrid India Debut Date 14th April – Official

Upon launch, Honda City Hybrid will be one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India with figures around 27 kmpl

The passenger car division of Honda has remained dormant for a long time. The last big launch was the new generation City which came out in June 2020. After that, it has received mild facelifted versions of Jazz, WR-V and Amaze. In between, the company also pulled the plug on some existing models.

This led to speculation that the Japanese carmaker might pull out its business from India. However, the company reacted sharply to these rumours and clarified that it isn’t going anywhere. The next major launch by Honda is going to be the City Hybrid, which made its global debut back in November 2020.

Honda City Hybrid India Launch

2023 Honda City Hybrid has been slated to launch in India for a long time now but has been facing multiple delays due to various reasons. It was earlier expected to be launched by February this year, however, the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic further delayed its arrival.

Honda Cars India officially revealed the debut date of the new City hybrid. The sedan will make its debut on 14th April 2022. Honda City Hybrid launch is expected soon after, while deliveries could start from May 2022. Upon its launch, the City Hybrid will be one of the few proper hybrid cars to be made in India.

Honda City Hybrid Powertrain

City Hybrid in the international market features the smallest version of Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) hybrid system. This setup draws power from the combination of a petrol engine and two electric motors. One motor is integrated within the petrol motor and acts as a starter-generator, while the other drives the front wheels via a single, fixed-ratio gearbox.

This powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Atkinson cycle petrol motor which pushes out 98 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the independent electric motor draws energy from a Lithium-ion battery pack housed in the car’s boot. This motor kicks out 109 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This provides better performance as well as enhanced fuel economy.

Features & Other Details

Claimed fuel efficiency for the Thai-spec City Hybrid is 27.7 kmpl. Since the Hybrid version of City will be based on the top-spec variant of the sedan, it will be packed with all goodies like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa remote control, ambient lighting and connected car technology.

Boot space has been reduced by 90 litres to 410 litres due to placement of a battery pack. Honda City Hybrid will be 110 kilos heavier than the standard petrol counterpart. This model will also be equipped with rear disc brakes as well as an electronic parking brake.