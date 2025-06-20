Honda City Sport Launched – Priced at Rs 14.88 Lakh, Brings New Sporty Appeal to Iconic Sedan

Honda Cars India has launched a new sporty version of its popular mid-size sedan – the City Sport, priced at Rs 14.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Offered in limited numbers, the City Sport adds a bold, youthful character to the City lineup, targeting buyers who seek individuality, style, and a spirited driving experience.

The new City Sport is based on the petrol CVT version and comes with unique visual upgrades and premium cabin enhancements, designed to make a stronger road presence and appeal to younger, style-conscious drivers.

What’s New in the City Sport?

Exterior Highlights:

– Glossy black Sporty Grille

– Black Trunk Lip Spoiler

– Glossy black Shark Fin Antenna

– Distinctive Sport Emblem

– Sporty Grey Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels

– Black ORVMs for contrast styling

Interior Upgrades:

– All-black leatherette seats with red stitching

– Red accent inserts on dashboard and door trims

– Glossy black AC vents, black roof liner, and pillar trims

– 7-colour rhythmic ambient lighting for a more immersive cabin feel

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The new City Sport has been crafted to meet the aspirations of young buyers who value individuality and a spirited driving experience. It embodies a perfect blend of sporty exterior and interior style, fun to drive performance and the everyday usability that Honda City is known for, at a price that makes it even more compelling.”

Performance & Features

Under the hood, the City Sport remains mechanically unchanged, powered by the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine (E20 fuel compatible) paired with a CVT automatic gearbox and paddle shifters. It produces 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of torque, with a certified fuel efficiency of 18.4 km/l.

Also included is Honda Sensing, the brand’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), offering features like lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, and more – enhancing both safety and driving convenience.

Available Colours:

– Radiant Red Metallic

– Meteoroid Gray Metallic

– Platinum White Pearl (Additional cost applicable on Pearl colour)

With its refreshed design and exclusive styling touches, the City Sport is set to add a dose of excitement to the Honda City lineup, while retaining the sedan’s core values of comfort, refinement, and reliability.