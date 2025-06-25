Honda City Sport Reach Showrooms – Details, Walkaround

While featuring a range of sporty visual enhancements, the Honda City Sport variant continues with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT transmission

Catering to buyers seeking a more dynamic design, Honda Cars India Limited recently introduced the Sport variant of their City sedan. Dispatches of this sporty version of City to showrooms have commenced. A walkaround video by Anubhav Chauhan provides a real-life 360° view of the Honda City Sport variant. Let’s have a look.

Honda City Sport Reach Showrooms

Honda City Sport variant is slotted between the V and VX trims. As seen in the walkaround video, the City Sport variant stands out with its blacked-out elements. It includes the sporty black grille, which has slatted elements instead of the diamond chequered grid seen with other variants.

Side profile has sporty multi-spoke grey alloy wheels, as compared to dual-tone units seen with standard variants. Other distinctive features include crystal black ORVMs with side indicators and glossy black shark fin antenna. At the rear, the Honda City Sport variant has a sporty black trunk lip spoiler and distinctive ‘Sport’ emblem in metallic finish.

Inside, the Honda City Sport has an all-black theme with contrast red elements and red stitching. Distinctive features include leatherette black seats with red stitching, leather shift lever knob and leather wrapped steering wheel with red stitching. City Sport variant has exciting dark red garnish on the dashboard and plush soft-touch door inserts. There are glossy black AC vents, black roof liner, black pillar trims and 7-colour rhythmic ambient lighting.

Colour options, pricing

Honda City Sport variant is available in three colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. These colour options are available with other variants also and are not exclusive to the Sport variant. Honda City Sport Radiant Red Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic variants are priced at Rs 14,88,900. The Platinum White Pearl is priced 8k higher at Rs 14,96,900.

In comparison, the Honda City V CVT variant is priced at Rs 14,39,900. As such, the cost of the cosmetic touch-ups introduced with the Sport variant is essentially Rs 49,000. Excluding the visual enhancements, the City Sport variant has the same equipment list as that of V variant.

Key features of Honda City Sport variant include an 8-inch touchscreen, analogue cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker surround sound and voice command support. A comprehensive range of safety features are available including ADAS (Honda Sensing suite).

Honda City Sport – Performance

Powering the Honda City Sport is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, as available with other variants. It generates 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT transmission. The engine is compliant with E20 ethanol blended petrol.

It will be interesting to see if the Honda City Sport variant can help boost sales. As of now, Volkswagen Virtus leads the C+ sedan segment. Next is Skoda Slavia, followed by Hyundai Verna and Honda City.