Honda City Wins Consistent 5 Star Award – ASEAN NCAP 10th Anniversary

ASEAN NCAP has been playing a key role in helping improve vehicle safety standards and rating system in ASEAN countries

It was in 2011 that ASEAN NCAP had started operations in ASEAN region. The organization faced significant challenges initially, as there were doubts if its vehicle safety rating system will be reliable and acceptable. With their professionalism and hard work over the years, ASEAN NCAP has now emerged as a major catalyst in improving car safety standards. Initial operations of ASEAN NCAP in the region were funded by Global NCAP.

110 models tested

Since 2011, ASEAN NCAP has tested around 110 models and variants. A total of 137 ratings have been generated so far. ASEAN NCAP has also been updating its assessment standards over the years. This is based on new safety standards that have become mandatory for vehicles in developed countries. In the ASEAN region, the organisation has evolved three safety roadmaps since 2011.

First of these safety assessment standards was applicable for the period 2012 to 2016. Second program was valid from 2017 to 2020. In the latest assessment program that is applicable from 2021 to 2025, a number of new safety parameters have been included. In addition to adult and child occupant safety, the latest standard includes safety assist and motorcyclist safety.

With continuous contributions from ASEAN NCAP, carmakers in the region now offer several safety features as standard. For example, cars in Malaysia are now equipped with at least two airbags, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and electronic stability control (ESC).

To protect two-wheeler users, ASEAN NCAP will soon include other safety parameters such as Blind Spot Detection (BST). Limited use of BST has been blamed for high number of fatalities involving two-wheeler users in ASEAN region. The numbers are particularly high in Malaysia.

During the event to celebrate its 10th anniversary, ASEAN NCAP conducted live demonstrations to show the effectiveness of safety features such as ABS and EBD. These two are quite important in terms of preventing collisions and reducing the risk of serious injuries.

Safe vehicle awards (2011-2020)

As part of the event, ASEAN NCAP took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate contributions made by carmakers who have shown strong commitment to produce safer vehicles. While NCAP provides the roadmap, it is carmakers who actually work to make it possible. In most cases, it is carmakers who bear the entire cost of testing the car. Contributions made by individuals towards improving vehicle safety were also honoured at the event.

Some of the top-ranked cars in ASEAN region include Toyota C-HR, which has been awarded Best Adult Occupant Protection 2017-2020. Honda Accord has received recognition for Best Forward Facing Child Occupant Protection 2017-2020.

Honda City and Honda Civic have received Excellent Award – Consistent 5-Star. Brand with the Most 5-Star Car 2012-2020 was Toyota. In Safety Assist 2020, the winner was Isuzu MU-X. Safety Technology Award has been given to Honda Civic – AEB for Motorcycle.