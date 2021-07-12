Honda Civic Modified To Look Like Lamborghini By Owner In Rajasthan

Dream Customs India has claimed to build similar prototypes within 25 days

Though any form of aftermarket modification of any vehicle in India other than its stock form is illegal, the aftermarket industry in the country is still a thriving one. In another beautiful case of modified design and engineering by a customization workshop, a Honda Civic has been transformed into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The super sports car has been one of the most popular models from the Italian auto brand in its entire history of sports car manufacturing. A Rajasthan-based aftermarket customisation workshop named Dream Customs India has undertaken a project which has converted a modest Honda Civic into a fire-breathing monster from Lamborghini.

Completely New Design

The premium executive sedan from the Japanese brand is seen wearing a totally different set of clothes wrapped in a yellow paint scheme. The donor car, Honda Civic is a 2007 model, registered at the Jaipur RTO in Rajasthan.

The modified car gets a signature front end mimicking the Lambo with a low bonnet, a wide radiator grille, a large splitter housing the air intake vents and massive side blades. It also wears the signature brand logo featuring a bull just underneath the bonnet.

The car rides on dual-tone petal-shaped alloy wheels with relatively thick profile rubber, unlike traditional supersport cars. The main highlight, however, is the scissor-like doors on side which capture the true essence of Lamborghini. At rear, the duplicate Aventador flaunts a massive spoiler, a huge diffuser housing dual-tip round exhausts and taillights with Y-shaped LED DRLs inside.

Most of the rear profile has been wrapped in piano black treatment providing a sporty contrast. The Lamborghini branding has also been imprinted at rear with signature calligraphy. Other notable exterior highlights include SVJ stickering on rear quarter panel, a projectile-like blacked-out roofline and door-mounted ORVMs which enhance the car’s aerodynamic properties.

Interior Updates

Not just its exterior, the donor model’s interior has also been spruced up to provide it a sportscar-like feel. Some of the updated features include new leatherette upholstery and a large touchscreen mounted onto the dashboard. There are no other images of its interior to support other modifications. Interestingly, the custom-built Lambo features a single wiper only considering its huge windscreen upfront.

Engine Underneath

Sadly, that is where all modifications stop. The free-revving 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated behemoth underneath the hood is missing because after all, it is just a Honda Civic under the refurbished metal. The 6.5-litre V12 scorches out a massive 759 bhp. Instead, the stock 2.0-litre naturally aspirated motor which returns 141 bhp acts as a power plant. Even though aftermarket auto modifications are strictly prohibited in the country, Dream Customs can create a similar replica for you within 25 days.