Honda CL250 E-Clutch Launch Price JPY 704K (Rs 4.19 L) – New Features

Honda’s advanced e-clutch was unveiled in 2024, after which, it was introduced with CBR650R and CB650R

In the quarter-litre segment, Honda’s e-clutch option was first introduced with the Rebel 250. Now, its scrambler sibling, the CL250, has also been updated with this feature. The e-clutch is being offered with a new variant, which goes on sale as the CL250 E-Clutch. This variant will be available in Japan from 24th October, 2025. Let’s check out the details.

Honda CL250 E-Clutch Launch – Key features

Honda’s e-clutch system makes riding easier, as users do not need to use the clutch when shifting gears. However, if the rider feels like using the clutch, they can do that as well. This freedom to use the bike in automatic or manual mode makes the e-clutch system suitable for both beginners and experienced riders.

With the e-clutch engaged, users need not use the clutch even when starting the bike or bringing it to a stop. This ensures total control over the bike’s operations, all while reducing the effort needed for gearshifts and simultaneous clutch engagements. Honda e-clutch is already available with the Rebel 250 and it has emerged as a popular option among many riders. Something similar is expected with the CL250 E-Clutch model.

Other updates

Apart from the new CL250 E-Clutch variant, the base model has also received multiple updates. For example, riders can now reach the ground more easily with the redesigned main step. Long-distance rides will now be a lot more comfortable as the bike gets better quality foam material in the seat. Another key update is a refreshed instrument cluster that reduces sunlight reflection. This will ensure clear visibility during the day.

With the updates, the new CL250 is now better suited for a wider range of practical applications. At the same time, the bike retains its agility and ease of handling that are characteristic of a scrambler. While the base variant gets a single Pearl Cadet Gray shade, the E-Clutch variant gets more exciting colour options of Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Honda CL250 has a sporty profile even in its stock form. Users can further enhance overall look and feel with the comprehensive range of official accessories. Options include accessories like headlight visors, raised fenders, rear side covers and knuckle guards. For long distance journeys, accessories like a top box and saddlebags are available.

Honda CL250 – Performance, specs

Powering the Honda CL250 is a 249cc, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, single cylinder engine. It generates 24 PS and 23 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed transmission. As per WMTC standards, fuel efficiency of Honda CL250 is 34.6 km/l. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped in 110/80 and 150/70 tyres, respectively.

Braking setup comprises single disc brakes at both the front and rear. Seat height of 790 mm makes the bike suitable for a broad spectrum of users. With ground clearance of 163 mm, Honda CL250 can easily tackle rough patches. The base variant weighs 172 kg, whereas the e-clutch variant is 3 kg heavier. CL250 base variant is priced at 649,000 yen (Rs 3.86 lakh), whereas the e-clutch variant has a price tag of 704,000 yen (Rs 4.19 lakh).