Honda Click 125 Scooter Patented In India – 14” Wheels, Hero Xoom, Aprilia SR Rival

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been the undisputed king of India’s scooter industry with its ever popular Activa range of scooters. Offered with both 110cc and 125cc, Activa is the most successful scooter brand in India. However, Honda has now patented the design of a new scooter in India, sparking launch speculations.

We’re talking about the Honda Click 125 ICE scooter which is quite popular in ASEAN nations like the Philippines. Will Honda launch Click 125 scooter in India alongside Activa or is it just an IP (Intellectual Property) protection exercise? Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Click 125 India

The maker of Activa has just patented the Click 125 scooter in India and one might say that there might be launch intentions behind this move. Unlike Activa, Honda Click 125 rides on 14-inch alloy wheels offering an unmatched riding stance and experience. This puts Honda Click 125 in the ring with Hero Xoom 125 and Aprilia SR 125.

Click 125 comes with striking all LED lighting package, apron-mounted headlights, two tone colour package and sporty graphics, a stepped single-piece seat, chunky rear pillion grab rail, front disc brake and rear drum brake with combi braking system, telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and other attributes.

Behind the apron, we can see a small concealed storage which houses a USB Type-C port, while the under-seat storage is 18L. Honda Click 125 is a step-through scooter and has a flat floor board for practicality. There’s also a smart key system with keyless go functionality and the instrument cluster is a fully digital unit.

Powering the Honda Click 125 is a 125cc single cylinder engine with a SOHC 2V/cyl head. However, it is a liquid cooled engine, unlike the air cooled system seen in most rival 125cc scooters. Peak power is around 11 bhp and peak torque is 11 Nm. Fuel tank capacity is 5.5L, ground clearance is 131 mm, kerb weight is 111 kg and mileage is 49.3 km/l.

Will it launch in India?

With the launch of SR 125, Aprilia was among the first scooter manufacturers in the country to bring 14-inch wheels to 125cc scooter segment. Then, Hero MotoCorp took the game further with Xoom 125, which made 14-inch wheels accessible to the masses. However, penetration of 14-inch wheels in India’s scooter industry is still in nascent stages.

In Philippines, Click 125 starts from PHP 82,400 (Rs 1.28 lakh) and is offered in three colours. Honda has had a wide variety of design patents in India and most of them have not launched, signalling Click 125 could be just an IP protection exercise. HMSI is has not announced any concrete details if Click 125 will launch in India.