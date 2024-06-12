Honda CRF 300 ADV Showcased In India – Spotted Next To Himalayan

Honda 2W India has already announced that they are working on launching new ADVs – Now, they have showcased a few to select individuals

In a thrilling development for motorcycle enthusiasts, the Honda Sahara 300, CRF300L and CRF300L Rally have been spotted in India, igniting speculation about their potential launch in the burgeoning sub-400cc adventure bike market. These sightings at BigRock Dirtpark in Bengaluru have created a buzz among off-road and adventure biking communities.

Honda 300cc ADVs Spotted in India

Images are credited to adventure motorcyclist, Gauthaman Ramesh. The sub-400cc adventure segment has been gaining significant traction in India over the past few years, drawing the attention of major manufacturers. This segment’s growth is prompting brands to consider introducing models that are already popular in international markets. Honda’s recent sightings suggest that the company might be exploring similar opportunities.

The sighting of these bikes follows the recent spottings of the Kawasaki KLX230 S, indicating heightened interest from Japanese manufacturers in India’s adventure bike segment. However, it’s important to note that the Honda CRF300L had been spotted in India around two years ago, leading to similar speculation at the time, but no official launch followed those sightings.

Specifications and Features

Both the CRF300L and the CRF300L Rally are powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27.3 PS of power and 26.6 Nm of torque. Despite sharing the same engine, the two models differ in their configurations and intended uses.

The CRF300L Rally is designed with a high-rise handlebar, an LCD instrument console positioned above the handlebar for rally-style riding, a tall windscreen, dual-LED headlight setup, a sump guard, and tank extensions, making it more suitable for long-distance and rugged terrains.

Import and Speculation

The current sightings are believed to be private imports by customers rather than indicative of an imminent official launch. Without an official statement from Honda, the possibility of these models being introduced in the Indian market remains uncertain. If Honda does decide to launch these models in India, they are expected to be available through the Completely Built Up (CBU) route.

Based on the US market prices, where the CRF300L and CRF300L Rally are priced at $5,449 and $6,199 respectively, industry experts estimate that if these bikes are launched in India via the CBU route, their prices could be in the Rs 4-5 lakh range. This pricing strategy would align with other models brought to India through the CBU route, such as the Yamaha R3 and the MT-03, which are priced in a similar price bracket.

If launched via the CKD route, these new Honda ADVs could be priced competitively. This will help them take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which is also seen in the video parked next to the Honda 300 cc ADVs.