Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 68k – New Graphics

Honda Dio shares its 110cc engine and frame with the India’s No 1 selling scooter, Activa





Dio Sports is Honda’s attempt at providing a sporty experience to its customers. The Japanese brand may not be highest-selling motorcycle company in India, but is the highest-selling scooter brand. With 2,85,691 units sold in June 2022, Honda is the second highest-selling 2-wheeler brand in the country, after Hero.

But if we break down Honda’s sales, it sold 1,84,305 Activa in June 2022. But Dio is not that high up the list with just 26,450 units sold in the same month. So, to spruce up sales figures, Honda has launched a new Sports limited edition of Dio.

Honda Dio Sports Edition

Dio was already a swaggy alternative to the conventional scooter, that is Activa. But with the new Dio Sports, Honda is adding a little more swag. For starters, Dio Sports is a limited edition and comes in two colours, Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black. Both these colours are offered with both Standard & Deluxe variants. Aiming at the youth, Honda wants to revolutionize style for youth with an aggressive and sporty vibe.

In terms of changes, Dio Sports gets a few. To begin with, it gets new funky and youthful graphics on body panels. The rear suspension springs for its twin shockers are now finished in red. Suspension hardware is the same, though. Next change in line is only applicable to the Deluxe variant and that is the new 5-spoke alloy wheels. Earlier Dio Deluxe variants used to get gold-coloured steel wheels. Take a look at the short walkaround video below, credit to Engineered Biker.

Specs & Pricing

Mechanically, Dio Sports is identical to the model currently on sale. Both engine and cycle parts are identical except for the alloy wheels on Deluxe variant. It is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder, fuel-sipping petrol engine making 7.65 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 9 Nm at 4,750 RPM. This engine also gets Honda’s proprietary eSP technology (Enhanced Smart Power & not Electronic Stability Program).

Honda Dio gets 160 mm of ground clearance and weighs only 105 kg. Other notable features include an integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator (with engine cut-off). It gets telescopic suspension at the front. A glaring omission on a sporty scooter is the absence of disc brakes even as an option.

It also gets a combi-brake system (CBS) with equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension along with a 3-Step Eco Indicator for better fuel efficiency. The external fuel filler lid is a godsend feature that upcoming Hero 125cc scooter misses out on.

In terms of pricing, Honda Dio Sports limited edition prices start from Rs. 68,317 for the base Standard trim and go all the way to Rs. 73,317 for top-spec Deluxe variant (prices ex-sh). Niceties like LED headlights, LED DRLs and alloy wheels are only exclusive to Deluxe variant. Dio Sports compete with other 110cc scooters like Hero Pleasure +, TVS Scooty Zest 110, TVS Jupiter 110, and Honda’s own Activa.