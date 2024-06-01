Honda Discounts June 2024 Up To Rs 88k – City, Amaze, Elevate (Free Paris Trip Offer)

Among Honda discounts June 2024, it is City sedan that gets the most benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, followed by Amaze, City e:HEV and Elevate

With the launch of Elevate SUV, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has rejuvenated its product portfolio in the Asian subcontinent. Elevate has been a success and has elevated company’s position in Indian market in both domestic sales and exports. To further boost sales, Honda has launched ‘Summer Bonanza’ campaign with exclusive benefits.

Honda Discounts June 2024 Up To Rs 88k

Company’s portfolio is now stronger than ever, with the all-important Elevate compact SUV launch in the past couple of years. Sales numbers have racked up with Elevate being among the volume generators for HCIL. Company is now pushing sales envelope further with “Honda Summer Bonanza” offer.

If you’re wondering what Honda Summer Bonanza is, it is a month-long promotional offer that is applicable to all Honda cars including Amaze, City, Elevate and City e:HEV. The company is offering attractive benefits and assured gifts on purchase of their cars during this period.

Speaking of period, it spans across June 1st, 2024 to June 30th, 2024. Offers are applicable across all Honda dealerships throughout India. Honda is trying to put up lucrative offers to attract buyers towards their dealerships and increase footfall and conversion rates.

Offers include an exclusive couples’ trip to Paris, France. Or one can opt to gain assured gifts worth Rs. 75,000. If that is not enough, Honda is throwing in surprise gifts on all test drives taken by buyers in this period as part of Honda Summer Bonanza campaign.

Which car gets the most benefits?

Honda is also claiming that these bonanza offers are applicable on top of the monthly offers available on their products. Where monthly offers are concerned, these are not as attractive as they used to be for the month of May 2024, which we covered last month.

For the month of June 2024, Honda City, the non-hybrid version, gets the highest benefits, up to Rs. 88,000. Honda Amaza, company’s most affordable vehicle, gets second-best benefits of up to Rs. 76,000, followed by Honda City e:HEV, the Hybrid, at up to Rs. 65,000 and Honda Elevate at up to Rs. 55,000.

Statement from HCIL

Commenting on the special Honda Summer Bonanza, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “This summer, Honda Cars India is thrilled to bring the ‘Honda Summer Bonanza’ offering exclusive benefits on the purchase of Honda cars.

Through this campaign, we want our customers to drive home their favourite Honda vehicle, providing not only exceptional value but also the added benefit of these exciting offers. We encourage all our customers to take advantage of these attractive benefits and visit a dealership near them.”