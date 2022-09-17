Honda Drive To Discover 11th Edition Flagged Off – Amaze, City, City Hybrid

Honda Drive to Discover 11th edition covers a scenic distance of 700 kms from Bangalore to Kochi

It’s that time of the year. Honda Drive to Discover now in its 11th edition is here. The drive idea has been unique since inception. It’s anything but a hurried media drive to herald the launch of a new car.

Year after year, Honda Cars India zeroes in on a scenic route and pleasant route stops to showcase at some brief length the might of its already successful cars. 2022, the focus is on its sedans. And in these 3 days, we’re taking short drives in the Amaze, 5th gen Honda City, and City e:HEV.

Bangalore to Madikeri to Wayanad

With a wondrous drive underway, it’s 700 kms to the final destination. However, there must have been plenty of pre-event jitters considering the waterlogging situation in Bangalore last week. With the situation much improved this week, the trip has gotten on without a hitch.

The 700 km drive route started at Bangalore and will end at Kochi. Timed to be a short weekend drive, it turned into a brilliant Saturday having spotted a lone tusker at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve along a 30 kmph stretch.

The delighted posse traversed from Bangalore to Madikeri on day 1, i.e., September 16, 2022, with a midway stop at Channarayapatna. Day 2, i.e., September 17 sees the drive proceed to Muthanga Sanctuary before stopping for the night at Wayanad. The 3 drive will see participants get behind the wheels of a different car each day. This allowed for a day-long drive in one of Honda’s leading sedans on each day. On Day 1, we drove the Honda Amaze, and today we got behind the City (MT). On Day 3, our drive to Kochi will conclude in the City e:HEV.

In the months to come, these are the three sedans that will continue to account for a majority of HCILs monthly sales. While the company did keep the 4th gen Honda City on sale alongside the 5th gen, it will soon be discontinued. It’s befitting that this edition of ‘Drive to Discover’ follows the theme of ‘Sedan and Stunning’.

City e: HEV, Honda City, and Amaze

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to commence the 11th edition of ‘Drive to Discover’, our annual drive event which has generated high interest amongst customers and fans. This edition stands out even more as it gives participants to experience our stunning sedan lineup of City e: HEV, the Honda City, and the Honda Amaze across different terrains.

It will also provide an opportunity to showcase excellent drivability, comfort, and performance of our premium line up. We believe this edition will also be a memorable and enriching experience for the participants” he added.