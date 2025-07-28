Honda Drive to Discover 13 – A Monsoon Journey Powered by Elevate, City and Amaze

There’s something about driving through the monsoon in South India that simply can’t be described — only experienced. The skies never stay the same, the air is always heavy with the scent of wet earth, and every turn reveals a new shade of green. It was against this vivid backdrop that we were invited to participate in Honda’s Drive to Discover 13, a four-day media drive covering over 500 km across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

But this wasn’t just a road trip. It was a rolling showcase of how Honda’s lineup — the City, Amaze, and Elevate — adapts and excels across every terrain, from soaking wet jungle trails to narrow mountain passes. With a new car each day and a new destination every evening, the journey felt like a curated playlist — perfectly sequenced, always in sync with the changing rhythm of the road.

Day 1: Cochin to Athirapally – The Honda City Manual Finds Its Groove

Our journey kicked off in Cochin, where the monsoon had already made its presence felt. Clouds hung low, and the drizzle kept returning like a chorus. From a lineup of polished Honda cars at the flag-off point, we picked the Honda City manual as our companion for the first leg to Athirapally.

Now, driving a manual in traffic might sound taxing, but once we broke free of the city limits and empty stretches, the City revealed its real strength. The 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine is still one of the most refined in the segment. The gearbox is slick, with short throws and a positive feel, making it a delight on twisty lanes and open straights alike.

As we entered the forest stretch towards Athirapally, the atmosphere shifted — literally. A low mist had started to settle over the jungle road. We were told the route cut through an elephant corridor, and sure enough, we spotted one — a majestic presence that reminded us how close we were to the wild. The City’s composed dynamics made light work of the broken patches and narrow bends, keeping us connected to the road without ever feeling fatigued.

By the time we reached Athirapally Falls, drenched in mist and framed by thick foliage, it felt like a perfect curtain call for the day.

Day 2: Athirapally to Munnar – Amaze CVT Surprises on the Slopes

Next morning, we swapped keys and picked up the Honda Amaze CVT for our drive to Munnar. The route was scenic but challenging — winding roads, variable weather, and narrow sections flanked by rubber plantations.

At first glance, the Amaze might come across as the most humble of Honda’s offerings, but don’t be fooled. The 1.2L i-VTEC engine mated to the CVT delivered seamless, responsive performance throughout the 130 km stretch. It was light, nimble, and remarkably easy to place on tight bends — perfect for Kerala’s narrow forest roads.

The smoothness of the CVT transmission was most noticeable during slow climbs and town crossings. It was during these steep climbs, we felt the Amaze could do better with a bit more power. We stopped midway for a cup of Sulaimani chai and pazham pori, watching clouds tumble down the valleys below. As we climbed higher, the air got thinner, and the visibility dropped.

By the time we rolled into Munnar, Amaze proved to be the perfect subcompact sedan for scenic touring, offering a stress-free drive experience that let us focus more on the view and less on the gear changes.

Day 3: Munnar to Kodaikanal – Elevate CVT Steps Up with Confidence

Day three promised to be the most demanding — the route from Munnar to Kodaikanal is long and includes steep ascents, patchy roads, and an infamous stretch known as Gap Road.

Fittingly, our ride for the day was the Honda Elevate CVT. This was my first real-world test of Honda’s new SUV over such a varied terrain, and it did not disappoint. The high ground clearance gave us the confidence to tackle broken tarmac and water-logged crossings.

The CVT made light work of city exits and rolling inclines, but it was on the Gap Road — with its hairpins and panoramic drop-offs — that the Elevate shined. It remained composed even when pushed, with a suspension setup that absorbed undulations and potholes with ease.

Driving through tea plantations, pine forests, and misty valleys, the Elevate felt like the ideal tourer. Spacious, comfortable, and built to handle imperfect conditions without drama, it showed us why the SUV tag is well-earned — not just by looks but by performance.

Day 4: Kodaikanal to Coimbatore – The Honda City CVT Ends the Drive on a High

The final leg of our journey would take us from the cool pine-scented slopes of Kodaikanal down to the flat plains of Coimbatore. This time, we were in the Honda City CVT, and it was arguably the most relaxing drive of the entire trip.

If the manual City was engaging, the CVT was effortlessly refined. The gear transitions were seamless, and the car cruised beautifully on downhill stretches and open highways. As the mist gave way to sunshine, and the temperature began to rise, the City kept its cabin calm and comfortable — a cocoon of quiet in the middle of a long descent.

We stopped briefly to admire the windmill-lined roads on the approach to Coimbatore — a landscape change that reminded us just how far we’d come in four days. The City CVT offered a fitting end to this journey: smooth, efficient, and always reassuring.

When the Cars Match the Mood

The 13th edition of Honda Drive to Discover wasn’t just about driving different cars through picturesque locations — it was about discovering how each car complements the terrain, the mood, and the journey itself. This journey reminded us why Honda continues to be a benchmark in drivetrain refinement and road behaviour. Each car we drove had its own character, but all shared the brand’s signature traits — balance, reliability, and confidence-inspiring performance.

With memories of misty mornings, elephant sightings, waterfalls, and winding highways still fresh, we wrapped up this edition of Drive to Discover not just with full hearts — but with a renewed appreciation for what it means to be behind the wheel of a well-built car.