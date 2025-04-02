Honda E-VO Electric Motorcycle Type-Approved (WH8000D) – Launch Soon?

It is expected that Honda E-VO will be using the Mobile Power Pack e:, the brand’s swappable battery system

Honda is working on multiple new electric two-wheelers, one of which is the WH8000D electric motorcycle. As type-approval has been received, launch is expected soon. In the past, there have been many concepts from legacy bike makers, but only few have seen the light of day. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of Honda WH8000D electric motorcycle, which looks rather promising.

Honda WH8000D / E-VO – What to expect?

Upcoming Honda E-VO utilizes a neo-retro cafe racer design in a futuristic format. Some of the key highlights include a round headlamp, old-school headlamp cowl, circular bar-end mirrors, pulled-back handlebar and a single-piece tan seat. The bike has sleek and aerodynamic side panels that ensure a futuristic look and feel. The panels create a sizable enclosure that houses the battery pack and the electric drivetrain.

Graphics are almost non-existent, ensuring a minimalistic profile for the electric motorcycle. Visually, there is only a dual-tone colour theme with a few yellow stripes. The badging elements include ‘E-VO’ and ‘Honda’. However, the tasteful blend of retro and futuristic design elements has ensured a distinctive profile for Honda E-VO. When launched, the bike is expected to offer more striking colour options.

Honda E-VO – Performance, specs

Equipped with an 8 kW (11 HP) electric motor, the Honda E-VO is positioned as a fun city commuter motorcycle. The 8 kW is the continuous power, which means the peak power will be higher. In terms of performance, the Honda E-VO will be comparable to a 150cc petrol powered motorcycle. Combined with its sleek, aerodynamic profile, Honda E-VO can effortlessly zip through city streets. It can also be fun to ride across highways.

Dimensions appear compact and could be similar to the size of a Grom or CFMoto Papio. This could make the bike a popular choice among commuters and casual riders. Honda E-VO will be available in two variants. The base variant will weigh 143 kg and have a top speed of 110 km/h. The top variant weighs 157 kg and has a top speed of 120 km/h.

Swappable batteries

While battery details have not been revealed, it is likely that Honda E-VO will be using Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Pack e:. Honda has been developing its battery swapping infrastructure in multiple markets including India, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. From a business perspective and to ensure a hassle-free experience for consumers, it is likely that E-VO will be using the same battery swapping infrastructure.

It remains to be seen when Honda launches the E-VO electric motorcycle. The distinctive full-faired cafe racer design can appeal to folks who are looking for something truly unique. With competitive pricing and backed by the convenience of battery swapping tech, Honda E-VO has potential to emerge a bestseller.

As of now, Honda continues to derive much of its revenue from petrol-powered two-wheelers. However, the company is gradually increasing its focus on the EV segment. Some EV products are already on sale across global markets such as Honda EM1 e, CUV e and ICON e. In India, Honda has launched the Activa e: and Honda QC1.