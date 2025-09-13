Honda Electric Car Might Launch In 2026 Or 2027 In India – Elevate EV?

If you were observing HCIL’s (Honda Cars India Ltd) operations in India, you would be aware of the fact that the company is working on its first electric car for India. Honda has a few electric cars in global markets, but none of them will make their way to India. For India, the company is working on a new product for maximum localisation.

Kunal Behl, VP Sales and Marketing at HCIL, has now confirmed that a new electric car for India is under development. Behl didn’t reveal exactly what the strategy for its maiden EV for India is, but the recent report suggests that it might not be based on Elevate SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Electric Car

At the Elevate SUV launch, HCIL revealed a roadmap with 5 new SUV launches in India. One of these five was the Elevate SUV launched a couple of years ago. While the other three SUVs are not known yet, Honda had revealed that 2nd SUV will be an electrified Elevate, which was slated to launch in 2026.

However, there seems to be a change of plans. As revealed by Mr Behl, Honda will launch a new electric car by next financial year. Which is between April 2026 and March 2027. Recently, HCIL President and CEO, Takashi Nakajima, has confirmed that Honda’s new electric car for India will not be based on Elevate SUV.

While the company’s exact strategy is not known yet, one could speculate that Honda might plan launching an electric hatchback or a sedan. While there are a few electric hatchbacks on sale in mainstream market, there aren’t any electric sedans for the masses, except for Tata Tigor EV.

The maker of popular City sedan, might be contemplating to launch an electric sedan, instead of contesting in the highly competitive electric SUV segment where everyone seems to be betting on. Another possibility is Amaze EV, which is currently HCIL’s best-selling vehicle and was significantly overhauled last year.

What to expect?

Currently, the electric car market is growing hotter in the SUV segments. If Honda launched an electric version of Elevate, it would have to compete with Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, just launched Vinfast VF 6, soon-to-launch Maruti Suzuki eVitara and upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Apart from launching its first electric car in India, HCIL is also planning to establish a wide charging network. Probably in major metropolitan cities and on strategic locations on popular highway routes across the country. More details are likely to emerge in the future.

Source