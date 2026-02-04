Honda Electric Commuter Motorcycle Patent Leaks – Retro Design, Removable Battery

With its electric commuter motorcycle, Honda could be looking to match the pricing of petrol-powered 100cc bikes

Honda currently offers the Activa e: and QC1 electric scooters in India. However, there could be more significant opportunities in the entry-level electric motorcycle segment. There are hardly any electric options that can directly challenge the dominance of popular 100cc commuters such as Hero Splendor. With the recent patent filed by Honda, it appears that the brand is actively considering such opportunities. Let’s check out the details.

Honda electric commuter motorcycle patent details

There is a clear focus on achieving cost efficiency. The motorcycle uses components that are usually seen with 100cc petrol-powered bikes. For context, the patent images reveal telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, drum brakes and a conventional steel backbone frame. The motorcycle has a simple handlebar and commuter-style flat seat. Honda has also introduced a retro flavour with the round headlamp, instrument console and rear-view mirrors. Front and rear fenders are largely the same as seen with entry-level commuter bikes.

What’s different is an electric motor that derives power from two removable battery packs. Looking at the patent images, it appears that the battery packs are placed inside a hinged metal cage. To remove the battery packs, the cage could be tilted 90° for easy access. Dedicated locking mechanisms are likely to be provided to ensure the battery packs stay in place and cannot be removed without a key.

As compared to square type battery packs used with the Activa e:, this electric commuter bike is using much slimmer, rectangular units. These ensure that the motorcycle does not become bulky at the sides. The battery packs are connected to the powertrain via a flexible cable, which can be easily removed and plugged in. The key slot for opening the battery compartment is provided under the faux fuel tank cap. One can also see a secondary display on the faux fuel tank, which could show info such as battery charge status.

Performance, range

While the patent images reveal several important details, there is no information about the electric motor, battery capacity, range and charging options. Since the focus appears to be on cost efficiency, Honda could be targeting modest performance and range numbers. It is also not known if the battery packs will be part of Honda’s battery swapping network or if users will be tasked to charge the battery packs in a home environment. The patent images do not seem to reveal the presence of an on-board charger.

Since there are two battery packs, users can expect a decent range, suitable for everyday commuting needs. If we look at Activa e:, the IDC range is 102 km. The scooter has two 1.5 kWh battery packs and a top speed of 80 km/h. Honda QC1 has a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack, offering a range of 80 km. Top speed of QC1 is capped at 50 km/h.

As a commuter electric motorcycle will have a significant first-mover advantage in India, Honda could be looking to introduce it in the shortest possible time. Globally, this motorcycle could also be introduced in other Asian and African markets. An introductory offer price of under Rs 1 lakh could potentially fetch good results.

