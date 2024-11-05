Honda Electric Motorcycle Concept Debuts – EV Fun and EV Urban

Honda Unveils EV Fun and EV Urban Concept Models at EICMA 2024 – Plans to launch 30 electric 2Ws by 2030

Honda has taken a significant leap into the electric motorcycle segment with the world premiere of two innovative concept models, the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept, showcased at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. These models represent Honda’s commitment to electrification, environmental sustainability, and a future-forward approach to urban mobility.

EV Fun Concept: Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle

The EV Fun Concept is Honda’s first electric motorcycle in the sports category, scheduled for a 2025 launch. Designed as a naked sports model, the EV Fun Concept offers a quiet, vibration-free riding experience that differentiates it from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles. Built on Honda’s expertise in motorcycle technology, the EV Fun Concept balances performance with the unique characteristics of electric power, delivering an enhanced riding experience.

Equipped with a fixed battery and compatible with CCS2 quick chargers, the EV Fun Concept provides a range of over 100 km, suitable for urban commuting. This model is designed to provide a new sensation of quiet riding, blending Honda’s traditional strengths in handling with the sleek, easy-to-manage design enabled by its fixed battery system.

EV Urban Concept: Redefining Urban Electric Mobility

The EV Urban Concept embodies Honda’s vision of future urban mobility. Focused on practicality and connectivity, this model introduces an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) that aims to improve interactions between the rider and the vehicle. The EV Urban Concept integrates Honda’s in-house developed battery technology and cutting-edge software, creating a seamless blend of form and function.

The design is streamlined, with a function-first approach to mobility that resonates with Honda’s commitment to expanding the possibilities of urban transport. This model seeks to make urban electric mobility accessible and efficient for a wide range of users, reflecting Honda’s vision to provide freedom of mobility to as many people as possible.

Honda’s Electric Two Wheeler Strategy

With these two new electric concept models, Honda is on track to diversify its electric motorcycle lineup, appealing to both urban commuters and sports enthusiasts. As the company accelerates its efforts to lead in the electric 2W market, it aims to meet the diverse needs of its global customers while making significant strides towards environmental sustainability. By leveraging its expertise in automotive and power products, Honda is poised to deliver electric motorcycles that not only meet functional demands but also enhance the overall riding experience.

Honda’s Vision for an Electric Future

Honda has set ambitious goals for achieving carbon neutrality across its products by 2050, with a focus on fully electrifying its 2W lineup in the 2040s. This year, 2024, marks Honda’s first year of global electric motorcycle, with plans to introduce 30 electric models worldwide by 2030. Honda aims to lead the electric 2W market through these strategic steps, laying the groundwork for expanded market entry by 2026 and business expansion beyond.