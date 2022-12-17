Honda Electric Motorcycle Design Sketch – USD Forks, Dual Disc

Honda has chalked out aggressive plans for EV segment, with target to launch at least 10 new electric-two-wheelers by 2025

As part of its program to achieve carbon neutrality, Honda will be stepping-up focus on introducing multiple electric two-wheelers as well as flex-fuel vehicles. Honda’s electric portfolio will include electric bikes, mopeds, commuters and more powerful, performance-oriented electric bikes.

To expedite the process, Honda has teamed up with other companies such as Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha. The collaboration will entail development of standardized swappable battery architecture. Such collaborations will help reduce development and production cost, which will benefit all stakeholders and the entire electric two-wheeler ecosystem.

Honda electric bike design

Based on design sketch of Honda’s upcoming electric bike, it is evident that the brand’s signature styling will continue in electric segment. This is especially true for its performance-oriented electric bikes. The image of the bike was posted by the American division of Honda. Design language of the bike looks familiar to that of recently launched CB750 Hornet and CB300F.

As compared to electric scooters that offer more freedom to experiment with the design, the choices are fairly limited in case of electric bikes. A major reason is placement of battery, which has to be centrally mounted. To ensure an optimal centre of gravity, the most suitable place is lower middle section. This is where ICE-based motorcycles have their engine. Most electric bikes follow the same approach and it continues with Honda’s upcoming electric bike.

While only the side view is visible in the sketch, the outline of a flat-type, aggressive front fascia can be seen. Other key features include low-set handlebar, USD front forks in golden finish, sculpted fuel tank, step-up seat, short tail section, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends and sporty graphics.

Body panelling is closely knit and tightly packed, which helps ensure a compact look and feel for the bike. Covers for the battery and electric powertrain are done in metallic finish, which introduces another layer of aesthetic dynamism. As this is a design sketch, there are likely to be several iterations before the bike reaches production stage. Newer innovations in battery technology and linked hardware could also influence the final design of the bike.

Honda electric two-wheeler for India

Honda’s Benly e: electric scooter has been spied on road tests multiple times. Either Benly e: could be launched in India or there could be an entirely new product. With Activa the current bestseller, Honda could introduce a similar product in electric format to target the mass market. In international markets, there are multiple versions of Benly e: electric scooter. The top-spec variant has a range of 87 km.

Honda electric scooter for India will have multiple challengers such as Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro and Bajaj Chetak. Ola especially is quite gung-ho, having announced its intention to beat Honda Activa sales by August 2023. Whether or not it materializes remains to be seen.