Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launch Price Rs 15.29 L – Gets Cosmetic Updates

Honda Cars India Ltd has just launched a new top-spec trim level to its Elevate SUV. Called Elevate ADV Edition, it features a host of cosmetic updates with its exteriors and interiors. In the model’s trim hierarchy, Elevate ADV Edition has been positioned at the top, above ZX and ZX Black. Let’s take a closer look.

Aimed to bring an energetic stance to an already well-received SUV, Honda Elevate ADV Edition has been launched in the country. It is priced at Rs 15.29 lakh (Ex-sh), making it the most expensive trim in the model’s variant lineup. It is offered with both Manual (Rs 15.29 lakh Ex-sh) and CVT (Rs 16.47 lakh Ex-sh) gearbox options.

With ADV Edition, there are two monotone and two dual-tone colours on offer. Monotones include Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic and both of them come with a Crystal Black Pearl roof dual-tone colour option.

This is mainly a cosmetic update and hence there are a lot of new and special elements on the outside to set it apart from standard Elevate. These include gloss Black grille, roof rails and ORVMs along with alloy wheels. To bring out some zest, Honda has given Elevate ADV Edition some Orange highlights seen on its grille, bumpers and alloy wheels.

To further accentuate its special edition exclusivity, it gets ADV terrain decal with Orange highlight on its bonnet, ADV lettering and terrain decal on the sides and then ADV Edition badges on tailgate and fenders. The company aims to increase Elevate’s appeal further and boost sales in the highly contested C SUV Segment.

Zesty Interiors

Like its exteriors, Honda Elevate ADV Edition gets a lot of Orange elements on the inside as well. These bode well with its all Black interior theme. Active Orange highlights can be seen on AC vents, centre console, seatbelt buckles, door trims and even in the stitching that can be seen on dashboard, door trims and leatherette seats.

What grabs attention is a ADV terrain pattern illuminated panel that can be configured in up to 7 colours. Other than these cosmetic updates, Elevate ADV Edition stays similar to ZX trim in terms of equipment. Even the same 1.5L NA Petrol engine has been carried forward unchanged, along with the rest of the mechanicals.

