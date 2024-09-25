Honda Elevate Apex Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

Focused primarily on cosmetic touch-ups and a more premium look and feel, Honda Elevate Apex Edition is available at an effective price of Rs 12.86 lakh

Launched last year in September, Honda Elevate has emerged as one of the popular options in the compact SUV segment. As the festive season starts to roll, Honda has introduced a new Apex edition of Elevate. A walkaround video details all the upgrades available with Elevate Apex edition.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition – What’s new?

Hat tip to The Carh Show for sharing the walkaround video. Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and VX trims. It gets select accessories as standard, which will be added at the dealership. Exterior updates include front under spoiler in piano black finish with silver accent and side under spoiler in piano black finish.

At the back, there’s a rear lower garnish in piano black shade with chrome inserts. Honda Elevate Apex edition has Apex Edition badge on the fenders and Apex Edition emblem on the tailgate.

Inside, Honda Elevate Apex Edition gets luxurious dual-tone interiors in ivory and black. There’s premium leatherette door linings and Apex Edition signature seat covers and cushions. The most striking update is the 7-colour rhythmic ambient lighting. The lights are spread out across the doors, dashboard and the footwell area. The overall cabin experience is significantly enhanced with these updates.

Honda Elevate Apex edition – Features

Other features of Honda Elevate Apex Edition will be the same as the V and VX variants. Elevate V trim has an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, support for Alexa, smartwatch connectivity and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Users can access voice commands, USB ports, premium 4-speaker sound system and 7-speed paddle shifters (CVT). Elevate VX trim has additional features such as one-touch electric sunroof and R17 dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Other highlights include automatic folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone charger and lane watch camera.

Elevate is offered with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Fuel efficiency is 15.31 km/L with the manual and 16.92 km/L with the CVT transmission.

Aiming for stronger sales

Festive season is a good time to introduce special editions, as customers may be looking to try something new. Honda Elevate Apex edition will be available for a limited time period only. However, Honda has not announced any specific dates for the availability of the new Elevate variant. It is possible that the Elevate Apex edition may be available throughout the festive season.

With the new Elevate Apex edition, the SUV may witness stronger sales in the coming months. In August, Honda Elevate was at 6th spot in the list of best selling compact SUVs. It had registered sales of 1,723 units, with a market share of 3.54%.

Elevate was ahead of rivals such as Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The compact SUV segment is dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota HyRyder. Tata Curvv / EV has made a strong entry at fifth place, with 3,455 units sold in August and market share of 7.09%.