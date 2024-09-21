Honda Elevate Apex Edition In Pictures – Festive Season Special

Honda Elevate Apex Edition is offered on V and VX trims of the compact SUV with Ivory and Black interior interior and other add-ons

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has launched the Honda Elevate Apex Edition at the Great Honda Fest. Heralding in the festive season Honda has added some excitement to the Honda Elevate line-up with this limited edition offering. The new Apex Edition is based on V and VX variants of the SUV and is being offered with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions.

Prices of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition ranges from Rs 12.86 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh. These rates are at Rs 15,000 over their standard counterparts. This attractive pricing, bold exterior updates and luxurious interior accents are sure to attract customers and boost sales, especially during the festivities.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition – Premium Exterior Package

Honda has added some exciting exterior accents to the Elevate Apex Edition with Piano Black front under spoiler with silver accents. It also gets piano black side under spoiler and piano black garnish at the rear with chrome accents. Special ‘Apex Edition’ badging is seen on its fender and tailgate, setting it apart from its regular model.

The interiors also get spruced up with an Ivory and Black colour scheme. It gets premium leatherette door linings and IP panels. ‘Apex Edition’ embossing on seat covers and cushions is also a part of its interior update while its cabin gets Rhythmic Ambient lights in 7 colour options.

What else does it get?

All other features are carried over from the mid-spec V and VX editions onto the limited Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate. The V trim boasts LED head and tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 4-speaker sound system.

Safety is via 6 airbags which are offered as standard along with a rear parking camera. The Honda Elevate sports a single-pane sunroof. It rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and shows off a rear wiper and washer along with a lane watch camera.

Its interiors see some premium accents with a leatherette steering wheel and semi-digital driver display unit along with a wireless phone charger. The Apex Edition sees no change in its engine line-up. It continues to draw its power via a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

This engine offers 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6-speed manual and CVT. Honda Elevate takes on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.