Limited Edition SUV to Brighten Festive Showrooms

Honda Elevate Apex Edition: 2024 Honda Fest Special

Honda Elevate Apex Edition is a special offering from Honda Cars India Ltd., introduced during the festive season to attract buyers looking for a mid-size SUV. It is based on the V and VX grades of the standard Honda Elevate, with enhancements in both exterior and interior aesthetics. Designed to cater to festive season customers/ uptick in buying activity, this limited edition focuses on cosmetic upgrades.

Exterior enhancements distinguish the Apex Edition from its standard counterparts. The front under spoiler, finished in piano black with a silver accent, adds a bold appearance. Similarly, the side under spoilers complement the design, creating a sleek profile. Chrome inserts on the rear lower garnish further enhance the premium feel, making the Apex Edition visually distinct. An exclusive Apex Edition badge is affixed to the fenders, while the tailgate bears the Apex Edition emblem, signifying the exclusivity of this model.

Manual or CVT? Apex Edition Offers Both

The interior of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition offers a refined experience with dual-tone ivory and black finishes. Premium leatherette door linings and a leatherette IP panel elevate the cabin’s luxurious appeal. To enhance ambience, the vehicle features rhythmic ambient lights with seven colour options, providing customisable lighting for different driving moods. The seat covers and cushions bear the Apex Edition signature, adding a personalised touch for buyers who appreciate attention to detail.

Transmission options for the Apex Edition mirror those of the standard V and VX variants. Customers can choose between the manual transmission (MT) and the continuously variable transmission (CVT), offering flexibility in driving preferences. This inclusion of both MT and CVT options ensures that the Apex Edition caters to a broad audience, from those preferring traditional gear-shifting to those looking for a smoother, automated experience.

Price Check: Starts at INR 12.86L

Pricing for the Honda Elevate Apex Edition varies depending on the chosen variant and transmission type. The V MT is priced at INR 12,86,000, while the CVT version is available for INR 13,86,000. For those opting for the VX grade, the MT variant is priced at INR 14,25,000, and the CVT is available at INR 15,25,000. These prices reflect the ex-showroom rates in Delhi, with the Apex Edition commanding a slight premium over the standard variants.

Honda’s decision to launch the Apex Edition as part of its festive season sales strategy aligns with market trends. This limited-time offer targets buyers seeking exclusivity in their vehicle choice during a period known for increased consumer spending. By combining cosmetic enhancements with reliable mechanical features, the Apex Edition provides a compelling option for potential buyers during this high-demand period.

Same Colours, More Style for Festive Buyers

The Apex Edition is available in all standard colour options, allowing customers to retain their preferred choice while benefitting from the edition-specific upgrades. This ensures that buyers do not have to compromise on personal preferences when opting for the festive edition.

Customer-centric design improvements, such as premium upholstery and ambient lighting, reflect Honda’s attention to user experience. While the mechanical aspects remain largely unchanged, these enhancements aim to provide a more personalised driving experience.

Exclusivity Drives Demand: Honda’s Limited Apex Edition

Limited availability of the Apex Edition adds to its appeal, ensuring that the model remains exclusive. This strategy aligns with Honda’s approach to creating demand through scarcity, making the Apex Edition a sought-after choice for customers looking to purchase during the festive season.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The Elevate has been instrumental to our success, significantly contributing to our domestic sales and exports. With this new edition, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Honda family.”