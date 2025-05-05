Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Gets New Features – Lower Price Tag

Elevate SUV has been a paramount offering for HCIL (Honda Cars India Ltd) in the Indian market. The company is on the verge of boosting sales of their offerings amidst declining numbers and buzz. That is where the new Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition comes into action with a revised price tag and more features. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition

The company launched Elevate Apex Edition in September 2024 and was offered with V and VX trims. Price started at Rs 12.86 lakh (Ex-sh) for V MT Apex Edition and went till Rs 15.25 lakh for VX CVT Apex Edition variant. Recently, in a statement, Kunal Behl, VP of Marketing and Sales at HCIL mentioned that there will be new variants of Elevate at attractive new price points in May 2025.

Say Hello to Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition, which starts from Rs 12.39 lakh (Ex-sh) for a limited period of time. Just like Apex Edition, we get a few cosmetic updates on the outside including Apex Edition badges and other paraphernalia. When we saw Summer in the name, we were expecting Honda to offer ventilated seats as standard fitment with this new edition.

However, that is not the case. Ventilated seats are still optional accessory and are not part of Apex Summer Edition. What is, is a new and larger 9-inch infotainment screen (when compared to 8-inch unit on V trim) that now supports a 360-degree camera, a first for any new Honda vehicle currently on sale today.

This is a welcome addition and we hope Honda integrates this 360-degree camera feature in standard Elevate’s higher trims as well. Other than that, Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition continue to get the same Ivory and Black dual tone interiors with Ivory leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch elements on dashboard and door elements.

Any other changes?

Another highlight is the recently added Government approved CNG retrofit kits that Honda is offering with Amaze and Elevate. This CNG retrofit kit is likely to be on offer with Elevate Apex Summer Edition as well. Addition of 360-degree cameras and a larger 9-inch screen on lower V trims are welcome additions.

Powering this vehicle is a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine that is capable of generating 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Elevate has a ground clearance of 220 mm and a large boot space offering up to 458L of capacity.