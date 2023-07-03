Honda Elevate Bookings Open – First Deliveries From Sep 2023

Honda Elevate bookings have opened from today, July 3, 2023 with sales to commence from this festive season

Honda Cars India will soon have a new SUV added to its company portfolio that currently only sees the likes of the Amaze and City sedans. Called the Elevate, bookings have opened and launch is set for some time in September 2023, just ahead of the festive season. Honda Elevate is seen as a strong contender to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The first official TVC drew our attention to several features that will be seen on the new Elevate. It is built on the company’s Global Small Car Platform using high tensile steel promising a light but overall sturdy body structure relating to both improved balance and stability along with better handling and safety.

Honda Elevate Bookings Open

Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September 2023. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”

Standing 4,312mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,650mm high with 2,650mm long wheelbase, the new Hyundai Elevate gets a 458 liter of boot space and high ground clearance at 220mm while it rides on dual tone, diamond cut R17 alloy wheels. Its exteriors are marked by a bold front grille, slip headlamps and dual LED tail lamps with fog lamps. It also sports flared wheel arches, raked window line, blacked out pillars, roof rails and a rear spoiler. A shark fin antenna and single pane sunroof are also a part of its exteriors.

Positioned on a long wheelbase, the interiors of Honda Elevate SUV, done up in a brown and black colour scheme, is spacious with sufficient head, knee and leg room. Driver and passenger comforts include a 7 inch high definition TFT multi information system showing details of fuel consumption, trip meter, outside temperature, G-Meter and clock.

The Elevate also receives a 10.25 inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Weblink, Bluetooth and USB. A leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knobs, steering mounted control, foldable second row seats in a 60:40 split along with power outlet 12V for both front and rear passengers and rear AC vent are also a part of its interior makeup.

Safety features include camera based sensing ADAS suite with collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam assist. It also gets other safety equipment such as a total of 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, immobilizer with anti-theft alarm, ABS and EBD and brake assist.

1.5 liter i-VTEC Petrol Engine – No Diesel Elevate

Honda Elevate SUV draws its power via a 1.5 liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 121 hp power at 6,600rpm and 145.1 Nm torque at 4,300. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) that not only offers better gear changing facilities but is also capable of a more responsive driving experience. The engine is also slated to offer a higher level of fuel economy. Honda is not offering any diesel engine though the company plans a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) based on this SUV within 3 years. Honda Elevate prices, though not revealed as on date, are slated to range between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh range.