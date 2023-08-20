Honda Elevate Launch Date 4th Sep 2023 – Arrives At Dealer Yard

Honda Elevate borrows the same 1.5 liter petrol engine from the City; mated to either 6 speed manual or CVT automatic transmission

Honda is set to make waves in the Indian SUV market with the launch of its latest offering, the Honda Elevate. Production has already commenced at the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, and anticipation is building as the launch date approaches. Bookings for the Honda Elevate have opened, and it’s already receiving an overwhelming response, with waiting periods expected to extend up to four months.

Honda Elevate Launch Date Announced

Enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the Honda Elevate can secure their spot by making a booking with a down payment of Rs 25,000. Booking channels are conveniently accessible through all authorized Honda dealerships in India, or for those who prefer the digital route, via Honda’s online sales platform, Honda from Home.

The official prices for the Honda Elevate will be revealed during its grand launch on September 4th. However, preliminary estimates place this versatile SUV in a price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Elevate will be available in four distinct trims: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with transmission options including both a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Rest assured, the vehicle has undergone rigorous internal crash testing to ensure occupant safety.

Design and Dimensions

The Honda Elevate presents a robust and commanding presence on the road. It incorporates Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body framework, which uses high-tensile steel for enhanced structural integrity. With dimensions measuring 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,650mm in height, the Elevate boasts a substantial wheelbase of 2,650mm, providing ample space for passengers. In addition, it offers a generous 458 liters of boot space and rides on striking R17 alloy wheels.

The SUV’s exterior is adorned with eye-catching features, including a chrome-finished front grille, sleek LED headlamps, fog lamps, body cladding, wheel arches, and silver-finished roof rails. Chrome accents on the rearview mirrors and L-shaped tail lamps add to the overall aesthetic appeal. The Honda Elevate will be available in a range of captivating dual-tone and monotone colours, catering to various tastes.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Honda Elevate, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and technologically advanced cabin. The centerpiece is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system is complemented by a 7-inch TFT screen, providing a wealth of information at the driver’s fingertips. Other interior features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and convenient steering-mounted controls.

Safety is paramount in the Honda Elevate, and the automaker has taken significant steps to ensure the well-being of its occupants. The top variant comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability assist, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Performance and Mileage

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate packs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 119 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Buyers can opt for either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Elevate impresses with an estimated mileage of around 15 km/l in the manual variant and 16 km/l in the automatic.

Competition

The Honda Elevate enters a fiercely competitive segment in the Indian market, where it will vie for attention against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. With its blend of style, features, and safety, the Elevate is poised to make a strong case for itself in this crowded arena.

As the launch date draws near, the Honda Elevate is generating considerable excitement among car enthusiasts and potential buyers. With its striking design, advanced features, and Honda’s reputation for reliability, this SUV is set to make a significant impact in the Indian automotive landscape. Mark your calendars for September 4th, 2023, when the Honda Elevate officially hits the showrooms and becomes available for a test drive.