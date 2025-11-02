Honda Elevate New Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch – Details

Honda Elevate is the company’s current flagship offering which competes in the highly contested 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment. Elevate will share a lot of elements with upcoming electric SUV based on Honda 0 Alpha electric concept, showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025, which will be launched in India in 2027 and will be made in India for the world.

Elevate SUV has big roles to play and big shoes to fill in the near future. However, it also needs to keep generating sales for Honda today. To keep Elevate sales afloat, Honda is mustering a new special edition of Elevate SUV, which was teased for the first time on the company’s social media handles. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Elevate New Edition Teased

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced a major product offensive in the Indian market with a new aggressive strategy. The company is considering India in the three most important markets for them after USA and Japan. The grand plan includes 10 new car launches in India by 2030 and 7 of them will be SUVs.

In the meantime, Honda has to stay afloat and boost the sales of Amaze, City, City e:HEV and Elevate. Honda has just teased a new special edition of its flagship Elevate SUV. This teaser had words like Bold and Explorer in it, suggesting that this Honda Elevate new edition might be called Bold Edition or Explorer Edition.

What to expect?

From what we can see in the teaser, Honda Elevate new edition has an earthy Brown shade along with Red accents for visual pop. We can see these Red accents in front bumper beside fog lights and on its 17-inch alloy wheels. Not the whole wheel, but only a few spokes will get Red finish.

We can also see a hint of Red on its grille and what looks like decals on the bonnet. More Red elements are likely to be on the inside along with Red ambient lighting. Instead of Black and Ivory interior combination. Honda Elevate new edition might pack an all-Black theme.

Like Apex Summer Edition which offered a larger 9-inch infotainment screen and 360-degree cameras, Honda Elevate new edition is likely to bring some new unique features which are not offered with standard Elevate. The same 1.5L 4-cyl NA Petrol will continue as is with 119 bhp and 145 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT.