Honda Elevate Scores 5-Star Safety Rating in Japan NCAP Crash Tests

In a proud moment for Indian automotive manufacturing, the Honda Elevate has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Japan NCAP (JNCAP) crash tests. Manufactured in India and exported to Japan, where it is sold as the WR-V, the SUV has scored an impressive 176.23 out of 193.8 points under the JNCAP’s 2024 evaluation protocol.

Safety Performance Highlights:

– Preventive Safety: Rated at 95% with 82.22 out of 85.8 points

– Collision Safety: Rated at 86% with 86.01 out of 100 points

– Automatic Emergency Call System: Full score of 8/8

– Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Level 5/5 performance in all tested conditions — including pedestrian detection during both day and night, and cyclist detection

– Offset Frontal and Side Crash Protection: Level 5/5

– Rear Impact Neck Protection (Front and Rear Seats): Level 4/5

– Pedestrian Head and Leg Protection: Level 4/5 and 5/5 respectively

WR-V (Elevate) Scores 90% Overall Safety

According to the official Japan NCAP test report, the WR-V (Z+ variant) scored an impressive 176.23 out of 193.8, which translates to an overall score of 90% and a 5-star safety rating.

– Collision Safety Performance: The vehicle scored 86.01 out of 100 in collision tests, which is rated at 86% (Grade A).

– Preventive Safety Performance: It achieved 82.22 out of 85.8, marking a 95% score (Grade A).

– Emergency Call System Test: The WR-V also earned full marks — 8 out of 8 (100%) for its automatic emergency call (eCall) functionality.

Advanced Safety Tech Validated

The tests included pedestrian protection systems and Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS). The WR-V consistently demonstrated full-speed collision avoidance at 10 km/h, 20 km/h, and 45 km/h, and showed robust lane departure prevention with a 100% success rate in test scenarios. It uses a monocular camera as the primary sensor for advanced safety systems like Forward Collision Warning (FCWS) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

Built for Safety Inside and Out

The WR-V also impressed with its occupant protection. Crash test dummies placed in both front and rear seats showed minimal injury values, confirming the strong structural integrity and safety design. Pedestrian safety was also evaluated, and the WR-V received Level 5/5 scores for leg and head protection, along with full marks for the performance of its autonomous emergency braking systems.

A Global Success for a Local Product

This milestone underlines how India-made vehicles are not only capable of meeting domestic demand but are also well-suited for international safety standards. Honda Cars India’s facility has already been exporting the Elevate to Japan, and this 5-star NCAP rating could boost global trust in Indian-built models. With growing safety expectations among Indian buyers as well, this globally validated safety benchmark could further enhance Elevate’s appeal in its home market too.