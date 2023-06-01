Honda Elevate spied next to HR-V – Looks bigger in size?

At launch, Honda Elevate is likely to feature a sole 1.5L NA petrol engine generating 119 bhp and 145 Nm, mated to either a 6MT or CVT

Elevate SUV is due to debut on June 6th in India. Multiple test mules have surfaced from Japan and Honda has even trademarked Elevate name there. In Japan, Honda already has a compact SUV on sale, by the name of HR-V / Vezel.

How does Elevate differ from HR-V? Recent spy shots from Japan show Elevate and HR-V (Vezel) side by side. And there is a significant (relatively) size advantage in favour of Elevate. Let’s take a look.

Mark your calendars and gear up to Elevate. Join us on June 06, 2023, at 1200 Hrs. (IST) for the World Premiere of the all-new Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate Looks Larger Than HR-V?

For context, Honda HR-V (Vezel in Japan) is a compact SUV that measures 4340 mm in length, 1790 mm in width and 1582 mm in height. It boasts a 2610 mm long wheelbase too. In the spy shot from Japan, we can clearly see the camouflaged Elevate is considerably wider and noticeably taller as well.

Going by the images, Honda Elevate could probably measure close to 4.4m in length, 1820 to 1850 mm in width, and around 1650 mm in height. This will make Honda Elevate bigger in size than rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Size is likely to be Honda’s trump card in compact SUV space.

Honda Elevate Features

Honda has confirmed a single-pane sunroof with Elevate. This is when a panoramic sunroof is on offer with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and upcoming Kia Seltos facelift. Even its own sibling HR-V (Vezel) gets one too.

Elevate is an important launch for Honda and getting the strategy right is paramount. We expect City’s 8” touchscreen system, similar dashboard layout, steering wheel, camera-based Sensing ADAS suite to be Honda Elevate’s strengths.

It will be powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine delivering 119 bhp and 149 Nm. Transmission options will include 6MT and CVT. Honda will also launch a strong hybrid e:HEV variant. Diesel option will not be on offer.