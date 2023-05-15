Honda Elevate Sunroof Teased Ahead Of 6th June Debut

Honda Elevate compact SUV will be launched in India first, followed by other global locations

In international markets, Honda has a decent collection of SUVs and crossovers. In India, however, Honda SUVs like WR-V and CR-V didn’t perform as per expectations. Honda hatchbacks like Brio and Jazz have also been discontinued.

Honda’s current focus is on its bestsellers Amaze and 5th-gen City. Going forward, Honda is looking for a re-entry in the SUV space. This segment has consistently registered strong growth and has huge future potential. Honda’s upcoming compact SUV is Elevate, which is scheduled to debut on 6th June. It will be followed by its market launch around July-August.

Honda Elevate compact SUV styling and features

Honda Elevate has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent weeks. Wrapped in heavy camouflage, it’s hard to tell what special features Honda Elevate has in store. The compact SUV space already seems saturated by popular names such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Then there are SUVs like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun that have striking design and styling. There’s MG Astor as well, which is the first compact SUV to get ADAS. As is evident, it won’t be an easy road for Honda Elevate.

All the existing popular compact SUVs have an attractive design. Honda Elevate will have the same level of finesse, but it is unlikely that styling will be the core focus area for the SUV. Some of the expected features include sleek headlamps with top-mounted LED DRLs, prominent front fascia, skid plates at front and rear, thick body cladding, blacked-out pillars, sporty alloy wheels and edgy tail lamps.

Honda Elevate can focus more on comfort and convenience, by offering a range of hi-tech features. To take on the bestsellers, Honda Elevate is expected to get camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Other key features could include a 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, single-pane sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, push button start / stop, cruise control and rear AC vents.

Honda Elevate performance

Honda Elevate compact SUV will be around 4.2 to 4.3 meters long. It will be based on the same platform as that of 5th-gen Honda City. Powering Elevate SUV will be the new twin cam 1.5-litre petrol motor that generates 121 PS of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

At the time of launch, Honda Elevate won’t be getting diesel or strong hybrid powertrain option. However, hybrid option can be considered later. Bestsellers Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder have proven that there’s significant scope for strong hybrids in compact SUV segment. Apart from their performance, strong hybrids also deliver optimal fuel efficiency. Honda Elevate could be launched in the price bracket of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.